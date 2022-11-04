Michael Avon Oeming, Christopher Mitten & Lamar Mathurin Join 3W/3M

Founding and Annual level subscribers to Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston's Substack publishing comic book empire 3W/3M got their [SYSTEMS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook last month, a 200-page collection of comics, world-building, and process materials. It wasn't just called Sourcebook though. It was Sourcebook One.

It will be followed for year two by Sourcebook Two, known as [MAPS].

If [SYSTEMS] was about "how things work" in the 3W/3M universe, [MAPS] is all about where things are. It serves as a comprehensive atlas of the three worlds and three moons, and will also contain a bevy of designs, floorplans, contextual data, and process material. It represents an escalation and acceleration in terms of the amount of collaborative, world-building detail we're putting forward.

And it will contain twelve new comics, illuminating these locations and landmarks through story. A different creative team for each issue, and will be released digitally on the Substack first.

[MAPS] will be available for now exclusively as a subscriber reward. Members of THE CIRCLE will receive a special, limited edition deluxe hardcover (along with a corresponding, numbered book plate), while annual Subscribers will receive a softcover edition. Both will feature covers by Sasha E Head, and match the first sourcebook in format and dimensions. So if you'd like to reserve your copy now, sign up today.

And the first three of those contributors has been announced as Michael Avon Oeming, co-creator of Powers, Murder Inc and Blue Book. Mike's story is set on Fayrii, and will be released later this month.

With a story set on the Kaoso Moon, Christopher Mitten of Wasteland and Umbral is next.

Lamar Mathurin, artist on Titan's Cowboy Bebop comics as well as his own graphic novel, Gumbo will draw a comic book set on Heir.