Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon, Biggest Webcomics Kickstarter At $648,198

You've been hearing a lot about the new Ava's Demon Book Two: Aftermath campaign on Kickstarter from superstar webcomics creator Michelle Fus and how their partnership with Skybound led to topping the 2022 charts.

Well, with the campaign ending on Wednesday and a final tally of $648,075 pledged, Ava's Demon Book Two is not only the #9 most-funded comics Kickstarter campaign of all time, but it's the number one all time most-funded Webcomics Kickstarter campaign, topping Ngozi's Check Please Book Four. That also leaves Skybound with three of the top five most-funded webcomics Kickstarters of all time, with Ava's Demon Book One: Reborn at #3 and this year's The Extra Fabulous Experience at #4.

And we're hearing that Skybound Editorial Director Alex Antone has been aggressively reaching out to webcomics creators looking to further deepen the star-studded roster at Skybound. With his project acquisition and talent relations work helping him become a Publishers Weekly Star Watch 2022 honoree, Antone is quickly becoming a leading voice at American comics publishers for webcomics talent and diverse voices looking to make the jump into print.

So, who will be the next webcomics creator to set records with Skybound? We're guessing Antone and the Skybound crew probably won't keep this a secret for too long given their success this year, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear more…which may be before they want to tell you. Still, I'm hoping they'll send me one of those Ava's Demon plushies in time for the holidays…

Michelle Fus says "AVA'S DEMON is my ongoing science fiction and fantasy, multimedia webcomic about a girl named Ava and the demon haunting her. Well…ok…it's a bit more complicated than that. The demon might just be the ghost of an alien queen, Wrathia, seeking revenge on the one that destroyed her empire, a god-like figure named TITAN. The story follows Ava as she makes her way across the universe, teaming up with Wrathia on her quest for revenge, while fighting her own inner demons along the way. With your help, we made AVA'S DEMON BOOK ONE: REBORN one of the biggest comics Kickstarters ever, and now I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Skybound yet again to bring you the definitive print edition of the next volume: AVA'S DEMON BOOK TWO: AFTERMATH. I've named the second volume of the series AFTERMATH because it picks up directly after the events of REBORN, when Ava unlocked a new power within herself and unleashed a devastating attack against TITAN'S forces. As the group escapes TITAN HQ, Ava's actions have a polarizing effect on her friends, and Ava herself must come to terms with what she has done. This is a comic over ten years in the making and can't wait for you to find out what happens next!"