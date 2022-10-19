Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon Book 2 Kickstarter Hits $250K In A Day

It's Michelle Fus' world, we just live in it. Long ago, in the days known as 2020, many comic companies entered the world of comic book crowdfunding with successes. And then there was Skybound, who partnered with Michelle Fus to bring their popular Ava's Demon webcomic to print for the first time, amassing a then-record setting half million dollars.

But now Skybound and Fus are back with a new Kickstarter for Ava's Demon Book Two: Aftermath and they're already on pace to reclaim their crown from Ngozi Ukazu's Check, Please!: Year Four . The previous campaign hit the vaunted $100K mark in 8 hours, but this time around Book Two was funded in sixteen minutes and made $100K in under two hours, and the next day is currently just over a quarter of a million dollars.

Now, we know the UK and the States use different measurement systems so I'm not saying that means this campaign will do four times the pledges of its predecessor, but Ava's Demon Book Two looks very much on the track to smash past its rivals and into the Top 10 comics Kickstarters of all time.. That's not a bad way for a franchise to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

And it's not just us taking notice of Skybound's success, with their recently-promoted Editorial Director Alex Antone included alongside giants like Webtoon and Tapas in Publishers Weekly's feature story this week on how webcomics are "saving reading," which sounds like a whole lot of pressure for the house that Robert Kirkman built. But then again, given how many copies of Invincible were sold last year, maybe it's not such a huge task…

The Ava's Demon Book Two: Aftermath Kickstarter campaign is live right now and runs till November 16th, 2023.

Michelle Fus says "AVA'S DEMON is my ongoing science fiction and fantasy, multimedia webcomic about a girl named Ava and the demon haunting her. Well…ok…it's a bit more complicated than that. The demon might just be the ghost of an alien queen, Wrathia, seeking revenge on the one that destroyed her empire, a god-like figure named TITAN. The story follows Ava as she makes her way across the universe, teaming up with Wrathia on her quest for revenge, while fighting her own inner demons along the way. With your help, we made AVA'S DEMON BOOK ONE: REBORN one of the biggest comics Kickstarters ever, and now I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Skybound yet again to bring you the definitive print edition of the next volume: AVA'S DEMON BOOK TWO: AFTERMATH. I've named the second volume of the series AFTERMATH because it picks up directly after the events of REBORN, when Ava unlocked a new power within herself and unleashed a devastating attack against TITAN'S forces. As the group escapes TITAN HQ, Ava's actions have a polarizing effect on her friends, and Ava herself must come to terms with what she has done. This is a comic over ten years in the making and can't wait for you to find out what happens next!"