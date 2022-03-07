Mighty Morphin #17 Preview: Power Rangers No More?

The Power Rangers may be severed from their powers forever in this preview of Mighty Morphin #17… unless eBay has a new Eltarian Command Center for sale. But do you know how much something like that must go for on the collectors' market? Any powerbronies out there want to help them out with a deal? Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #17

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220760

JAN220761 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99

JAN220765 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MASELLIS – $3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

With the defeat of the Btarian invasion, the Mighty Morphin team must band together with Matt and Grace to help rebuild their Command Center. But will old tensions arise to create new challenges for the teams? Or can they learn to finally put aside their differences?

In Shops: 3/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

