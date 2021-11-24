Mike Richardson Renames His Dark Horse Comic Called Icon, To Cloaked

Mike Richardson is the publisher and owner of Dark Horse Comics, and in December will be putting out a comic book he write, drawn by Jordi Armengol. It was solicited under the name Icon as a four issue limited series about the return of a masked vigilante after 25 years.

However, it is possible that someone may have pointed out that Marvel Comics has the Icon Comics imprint for creator-owned comics, including those from Brian Bendis before he took them to DC Comics – and then to Dark Horse. So maybe that might be a little too on the nose? Either way, the series has now been renamed Cloaked – with a tagline "The Myth, The Legend, The Lie" and is up for FOC today…

CLOAKED #1 (OF 4) CVR A ARMENGOL

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT210202

(W) Mike Richardson (A/CA) Jordi Armengol

Twenty-five years ago, a genuine masked hero came out of nowhere to declare war on crime. All of America celebrated the exploits of the black-clad vigilante as he took down one lawbreaker after another . . . and then he disappeared. But when down-on-his-luck investigator Jake Stevens is hired to find the long-missing dark avenger, his inquiries threaten to expose the myth behind the mask.

Written by Mike Richardson-creator of The Mask, producer of the Hellboy film franchise, and writer of the 47 Ronin graphic novel-and illustrated with gritty realism by Jordi Armengol.In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CLOAKED #2 (OF 4) CVR A ARMENGOL

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210310

(W) Mike Richardson (A/CA) Jordi Armengol

An adoring public called him the Sentinel. Terrified lawbreakers called him the Reaper. The black-masked avenger waged a one-man war against the criminal underworld-then disappeared. Private investigator Jake Stevens follows a crooked path to find the long-vanished costumed crimefighter, but something follows Stevens, something with relentless purpose . . . and murderous intent. Written by Mike Richardson-creator of The Mask, producer of the Hellboy film franchise, and writer of the 47 Ronin graphic novel-and illustrated with gritty realism by Jordi Armengol.In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: $3.99

CLOAKED #3 (OF 4) CVR A ARMENGOL

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210431

(W) Mike Richardson (A/CA) Jordi Armengol

America's sole costumed crimefighter disappeared a quarter century ago, and investigator Jake Stevens is hired to discover why. But after two of Jake's interview subjects are murdered, with Jake the prime suspect, his last hope to find the truth may lie within the twisted mind of the masked hero's greatest nemesis-the deranged criminal known as the Lunatic!

o Written by Mike Richardson-creator of The Mask, producer of the Hellboy film franchise, and writer of the 47 Ronin graphic novel-and illustrated with gritty realism by Jordi Armengol.In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99