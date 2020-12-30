Mile High Comics And MyComicShop, Taking On Staff In 2021

Two different views on 2021 from two very different comic book store owners – Chuck Rozanski/Bettie Pages, President of one of the biggest comic book mail order chains in the US, Mile High Comics, and Buddy Sanders, President of MyComicShop, another of the biggest comic book mail order chains in the US. Both have been talking about their plans in the light of vaccinations rolling out. Chuck/Bettie writes,

With vaccines now being distributed that may (eventually) halt the devastation of our pandemic in 2021, tentative plans are being made by us here at Mile High Comics for a brighter future. Our purchasing of a wide diversity of comics, books, and toy collections never ceased during the pandemic, but oftentimes significant portions of our new acquisitions have had to languish in our storage areas because we lacked the manpower to sort/grade/price/display those tens of thousands of new collectibles. Heading into 2021, we are already making plans to (slowly) increase our staffing to remedy those functional deficiencies, while also increasing the pace of our purchasing even further.

In case you are wondering, our optimism and determination to continue to move forward is prompted in large measure by a truly unprecedented demand for older comic books, and pop culture collectibles of all kinds. Truth be told, our online sales this year have been so popular that we have had to very carefully restrict our marketing efforts so as to neither completely run out of highly desirable titles and/or to overwhelm our limited order fulfillment capabilities while operating with restricted staffing during the pandemic.

At the same time, while gross sales in our Jason St. Mega-Store are down a bit from 2019, that is almost entirely due to a near-total diminishment in our out-of-state visitors, and the elimination of all of our incredibly popular large charity events. Excluding those anomalies, Jason St. has actually become even more popular within the Colorado fan community this year, with so many people flocking to the store on some days during the holiday season that we were nearly forced to limit access during a few particularly busy periods.

I am sharing these observations with you because I think it important for all comics fans and collectors to realize that the auspices for 2021 seem extremely positive to us. I do not know if our lives will ever return to the "normal" levels of social interaction that defined our lives pre-COVID, but I do believe that our new year will bring many improvements that will allow for a gradual return of some social gatherings, and a resumption in our ability to travel safely.

In the meantime, the pace of the media giants mining older comics storylines for new streaming series is accelerating at a truly frenetic pace. This is creating millions (if not billions) of new fans, more than a few of whom are interested in purchasing original source material that was oftentimes printed in shockingly limited quantities. In great measure, this is precisely why I think that we are experiencing such unprecedented demand for all back issue comics genres right now, but most especially the already popular media properties, such as STAR WARS.

I hope that my sharing these observations has helped to restore some hope and optimism for you as regards 2021. There are still many challenges ahead of us, and we all need to remain vigilant as no one wishes to be the last person to contract COVID-19. Those precautions not withstanding, I think that 2021 may well be a great year for all comics fans, as so many of those wonderful stories and mythos that we have all cherished for so many years are finally accepted into the mainstream. Life is good!

