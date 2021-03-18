Miles Morales Gets A Brand New Internship In The Marvel Universe

It's Miles Morales time! Champions #5 out this week concludes the Outlawed event was planned to be published a year ago, hit by pandemic delays, which saw laws passed by the US government to force teen superheroes to be registered, lobbied for by Roxxon. That's the go-to for all bad corporations in the Marvel Universe, and whose motivations were to restrict the actions of young social justice warriors in exposing their corrupt, not-environmental and downright poisonous activities. The team manages to put the policy on pause for now, but do The Champions' plans involve something a little more ingenious?

Turning to super-powered industrial espionage perhaps? Because the comic book concludes with an epilogue by the comics' new creative team, Danny Lore and Luciano Vecchio, with a trip through Roxxon Industries to their social media team who are hiring new recruits. After all, having it leaked that you were responsible for caging children never goes well.

Introducing Mrs Blakemore of Roxxon Industries to the Marvel Universe and her two new interns…

Miles Morales, Spider-Man and Sam Alexander, Nova, both now new interns for the big bad of the Marvel Universe, Roxxon Industries. If you can't beat them, get internships and take them down from the inside, maybe?

The Champions are done running. The time to stand up and fight is here. But can they win when an entire government is aligned against them? And if they can't....where do the Marvel Universe's next generation of heroes go from here?

"KILLER APP" STARTS HERE!

The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it's time to fight dirty. A sinister corporation is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala's Law on the books, so the Champions infiltrate the company to take it down from the inside. But the company's wildly popular app is already turning public perception against teen super heroes. Can the Champions wage war on a trend? And how dirty will their hands get before it's over? Danny Lore (CAPTAIN AMERICA: KING IN BLACK, IRONHEART 2020) and Luciano Vecchio (IRONHEART) take the reins of a daring new era of Champions! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CHAMPIONS #7

CHANGE THE WORLD!

THE KAMALA CON! The Champions are playing dirty to beat Roxxon at their own game – including implanting two of their own as interns to take down the corporation from within. But in order to earn the trust of their cutthroat Roxxon supervisors, they'll have to deliver an unwilling spokesperson: Kamala Khan.

Will Ms. Marvel agree to become the face of a company and a law that she hates, or is it too high a price to pay for victory? Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99