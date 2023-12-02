Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gin, italy, milo manara

Milo Manara Now Painting Women On Bottles Of Gin

Italian comic book artist Milo Manara was hired by J Rose to design their gin bottles, in the only way that Milo Manara can,

Italian comic book artist Milo Manara is currently working on a Sin City comic book for Frank Miller Presents, for next year, titled Sin City In Color. But he's also having an impact in the world of alcohol. Hired by Italian company J Rose London Gin to design their bottles, they can look like these…

…and they can also look a lot more naked as well. As to why J. Rose commissioned Milo Manara, they say "To celebrate the wonders we are surrounded by, J.Rose labels are designed by Milo Manara, seductive and at times provocative icons, to charm gin lovers and delight unique moments in our lives."

I mean, that tracks. There are certain memorable moments in my life that probably started when someone shouted, "who's for gin?". On release, they stated on Instagram, "So excited to launch such a charming decorative concept created for the most exclusive cocktail bars and restaurants: the uniqueness of a real work of art with @milomanara_official illustrations elegantly reproduced on the same special plastered backing you find on our gin bottles labels. Make sure you get yours!"

Milo Manara is a legendary Italian comic book artist and illustrator, with a reputation for erotics. He writes and draws graphic novels, but is best known for his portrayal of the female form. Much loved and admired, his work gained notoriety in the US when he was commissioned by Marvel Comics for covers and to draw X-Women comic books written by Chris Claremont. He also drew the Desire chapter of Neil Gaiman's best-selling Endless graphic anthology. He recently gained much praise for his Caravaggio graphic novels.

Maybe we can have Spider-Woman swigging a gin bottle on the next one?

