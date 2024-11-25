Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, jorge jimenez

Mindless Speculation About DC Comics And Super Son Jonathan Kent

Just some Mindless Speculation about DC Comics, Super Son Jonathan Kent, Jorge Jimenez and... Dan Slott? We'll see, I guess.

Article Summary Speculation on Jorge Jimenez's next DC project post-Batman run, possibly involving Jon Kent.

Jonathan Kent, once aged up by Bendis, may return as a younger hero with DC's 5G plans in flux.

Rumors swirl about Dan Slott joining DC, potentially collaborating on a new Superman title.

Could Jimenez and Slott revive the 'Super Sons' dynamic with Jon Kent and Damian Wayne?

This is mindless speculation. Adding two and two and possibly making five. Joining the dots of what may be just Brownian motion. But Jorge Jimenez, whose run on Batman is to end in February as Chip Zdarsky's run comes to a conclusion, and Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb take over for six issues, just posted something of note.

The young Jonathan Kent, son of Superman and Lois Lane, was renamed Jon Kent before he was aged up to a teenager. Something done by Brian Bendis on his Superman run – a previous big get from Marvel Comics to DC Comics – but with editorial dictate ahead of what was intended to be 5G, the new DC Timelines, and for Jonathan Kent to take over the role of Superman from his ageing out father.

Now, Jorge Jimenez is such a popular and talented superhero comic book artist, that DC Comics won't want him out of work for long. Might he be doing something with the young Jonathan Kent? But who would he be working with? And this is where the mindless speculation hits.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that Dan Slott, previously exclusive to Marvel Comics for decades, would be writing Superman for DC Comics. That's not part of the mindless speculation, that would be the Dan Slott who has recently had so much success at Marvel over the retconning of Spider-Boy into the history of the Marvel Universe.

What if, just for fun's sake, Dan Slott and Jorge Jimenez were working on a new Superman comic together that somehow brought back the younger version of Jon Kent? Possibly reestablishing the Super Sons deal with Damian Wayne that proved so popular? Somehow inspired by how Dan Slott had been handling Bailey Briggs over in Spider-Boy? Now, remember, this is nothing but mindless speculation. Look for it to fall like a stack of cards anytime now. But isn't that a fun, and perfectly cast idea for the two of them? Let's look to future solicitations to see…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!