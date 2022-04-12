Miracle Molly Joins Birds Of Prey in Batman Urban Legends

The main Birds Of Prey team makeup has been Barbara Gordon's Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, Lady Blackhawk and a bunch of others over the years including Katana and Lady Shiva, who both make up two of a new iteration of Birds Of Prey. Because in today's Batman: Urban Legends #14, Birds Of Prey have a new makeup, first with Lady Shiva and Katana being joined by new character Ghost…

And she is followed by Miracle Molly, introduced by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiminez in their recent Batman run. Miracle Molly chose to remove her own personal history and memories to join The Unsanity Collective, an anarcho-terrorist group that joined with Batman against The Magistrate. And now, it seems, she's part of the Bat-people.

Defining their roles and their responsibilities in a shared mission to finding Noah Grove, a super powered threat messing with people's memories. Might Miracle Molly have something to say about that?

Almost like they are working as a team already…

Looks like Miracle Molly could be Gotham's new Oracle whenever Barbara Gordon is back as a Batgirl. Such as in today's Batgirls #5.

She is indeed…

