Miranda Brothers' Arcadia From Ignition Press At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: Miranda Brothers' Arcadia launches from Ignition Press at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary Miranda Brothers launch new sci-fi series Arcadia with Ignition Press, debuting at SDCC 2025

Arcadia follows Serant Halu’s quest for identity and meaning in a post-human world

Exclusive Arcadia previews and merchandise available at the Ignition Press Comic-Con room

Arcadia: The Cold Open Kickstarter campaign launches in August with covers by top artists

The Miranda Brothers, Roy and Inaki Miranda of We Live and Blade Forger, are making the move to Ignition Press with their new series Arcadia. And launching Ignition Press Ignition Sequence. The longform series is set to launch in November, preceded by merchandise and previews during Comic-Con and a Kickstarter campaign for a Cold Open issue in August.

"In a future where humanity has vanished, a new form of life rises from the ruins: the Serants, artificial beings born from mysterious technological chrysalises known as Superdragons. Each one carries a Pearl, a biotechnological core that holds their consciousness, their memories… their soul. Halu is a Serant born late, emerging from a forgotten silo. He is rescued from destruction by Weedy, an eccentric scavenger obsessed with the remnants of the past and the search for meaning in their own existence. Soon after, Halu meets Fix, a practical, strong, and luminous young mechanic who awakens something deep within him. Together, in a world of ruins and dangers, they search for meaning, connection, and a reason to endure.

"Though it takes place in a broken world, Arcadia is a celebration of life– of the bonds that transform us," said co-creator, co-writer, and artist Inaki Miranda. "Giving words and form to that world became a way to hold on to what slips away: memory, love, identity. I've tried to make every page of Arcadia an emotional echo—something you can see, read, and feel all at once. A story you don't just think about, but truly live."

Arcadia is a work of existential science fiction. It's profoundly human, creating a world where memory and love endure as a precious mystery that refuses to fade. It's story that explores what makes us human…when humanity is no longer there to deliver the answer. Written by Roy and Inaki, collectively billed as the Miranda Bros., and drawn by Inaki, Arcadia reunites them with colorist Eva de la Cruz and letterer Dave Sharpe. This team has been responsible for the breakout hit series We Live and more recently Blade Forger. Inaki and Eva also worked on the Eisner-nominated Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons with their Ignition Press editor, Jamie S. Rich.

"Arcadia is about living with what remains: memories, connections, unresolved questions. It's a story about the beauty that survives disaster," explained co-creator and co-writer Roy Miranda. "We set out to write something as intimate as it is vast. Arcadia is a story about love, but also about memory as a form of resistance."

Fans attending Comic Con can get a special sneak peek at Arcadia by visiting the Ignition Press Room in the Gaslamp District (643 G Street). Additionally, Ignition Press will debut exclusive Arcadia merchandise on sale for the first time including T-shirts, enamel pins, stickers, and an art print featuring Arcadia-centric designs and art by Inaki Miranda. Both of the Miranda Bros. will be in attendance for scheduled signings.

In August, Ignition Press will launch a campaign for Arcadia: The Cold Open on Kickstarter. The Cold Open issues are intended to be standalone entry points for longtime comic fans and new readers alike, featuring an original, self-contained vignette that introduces the reader to the world, the stakes, and characters of the larger story. Each Cold Open issue also includes behind-the-scenes material, special sneak peeks, and information on how to get the entire series through more traditional retail channels. Arcadia: The Cold Open will feature covers by Inaki Miranda and superstar art team Jae Lee and June Chung. This will be Ignition Press' second crowdfunding campaign following the successful Murder Podcast: The Cold Open Kickstarter this past May. Interested fans can sign up to be notified at launch at https://ignitionpress.myflodesk.com/arcadiaprelaunch.

"When we started building the Ignition Press publishing plan, we knew we wanted something with a broad scope," added Ignition Press Editor-in-Chief, Jamie S. Rich. "I knew the Miranda Bros. had a knack for building worlds and mythic narratives, so I was not surprised that they were the ones who showed up with just such a thing. What did surprise me is how far beyond my wildest expectations Arcadia was. It's both totally unique, and yet such a perfect extension of their personal reference points, it defies all description and categorization. You just have to give yourself over to the vision."

