Missy Gets Own Doctor Who Comic For 50th Anniversary Of The Master

Titan Comics are publishing a new Doctor Who comic book in April, featuring the comics debut of Missy, the former incarnation of Doctor Who villain, The Master, as played on television and audio drama by Michelle Gomez.

Missy wages war on the Doctor, but this time she's not alone! Can the combined brilliance of the Third and Twelfth Doctor avert her deadly scheme, or will she get her hands on a secret weapon capable of wreaking havoc on the universe? This special story, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Master's first appearance, will feature more Doctors and Masters than ever before.

This new series will also see the return of the critically acclaimed creative team behind the Doctor Who comics with Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Spider-Man), illustrator Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade), and colorist Enrica Angiolini (Warhammer 40,000) all part of this unique and exciting project.

For writer Jody Houser, this upcoming arc has been a long time coming: "I wrote a few pages of Missy way back in The Road to Thirteen, and I've been dying to write more of her ever since. Her ineffable cunning and sense of fun make her the most delightful sort of monster."

Missy #1 will debut with a selection of amazing variant covers, including the first of a stunning four-part Masters connected cover set by Claudia Caranfa featuring Michelle Gomez, John Simm, Roger Delgado and Sacha Dhawan as well as a cover by the fan-favorite artist David Busian (Star Wars Adventures), plus much more!

This is also the first Doctor Who comic book published by Titan Comics that hasn't starred the Thirteenth Doctor for some time, and will run alongside the Doctor Who Comic also written by Jody Houser. alongside Stranger Things and Critical Role for Dark Horse Comics.