MMPR: Can Omega Rangers And Drakkon Save The Universe Together?

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool looked at Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1 out in April and FOC'ed yesterday. Their eight dollar one-shot written by L.L. McKinney, to reveal the true origin of one of the most popular Power Ranger villains, Astronema, and directly sets up upcoming events in the Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers series. Well, courtesy of Amazon we have an inkling of where that might be going. Both Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers third collections are up for the end of the year, and signalling what kind of stories will be told in upcoming issues.

A betrayal from within the Power Rangers? A team-up of Omega Rangers and Lord Drakkon against a common foe? The listings are below…

Mighty Morphin Vol. 3 Paperback – December 14, 2021

by Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, Dan Mora A dark secret from their mentor's past and the deadly origin of their deadliest enemy may spell the end of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. WILL A DARK SECRET FROM ZORDON'S PAST SPELL THE END OF THE POWER RANGERS? In the aftermath of Zedd's assault on Angel Grove and the revelation of the true identity of the new Green Ranger, can the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers survive a betrayal by one of their own? Uncertain of his role as the Rangers' mentor, Zordon will turn to an old friend for help… leading him to choose between ancient loyalties and Earth. And at the center of it all is a dark secret from Zordon's past.. Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna along with fan favorite artist Dan Mora (Once & Future) continue the UNLIMITED POWER era with the next shocking chapter of the story no one expected! Collects Mighty Morphin #9-12. Power Rangers Vol. 3 Paperback – December 21, 2021

by Ryan Parrott, Francesco Mortarino Reeling from a crippling defeat at the hands of their new enemy, the Omega Rangers retreat and must turn to their greatest enemy to stop the Empyreals. CAN THE OMEGA RANGERS AND DRAKKON SAVE THE UNIVERSE? Reeling from a crippling defeat at the hands of their new enemy, the Omega Rangers retreat to Safehaven in search for a way to stop the Empyreals. Will Drakkon, previously their greatest enemy and now their tenuous ally, provide the answers they seek… or will he show his true colors and betray them in the most dire hour? Meanwhile, the Emissaries have their own plans, which may hold the key to saving the entire universe! Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: Bad Company) ramp up the stakes in this latest chapter of the UNLIMITED POWER era. Collects Power Rangers #9-12.