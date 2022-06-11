Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #2 Preview: No Need to Ask!

Moon Knight begs Doctor Strange for a reboot in this preview of Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #2. Why not just wait five more issues? It's Marvel, so there's a pretty good chance they'll reboot any series after six issues anyway! Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #2

by Benjamin Percy & Marvel Various & Gerardo Zaffino, cover by Ryan Stegman

Another hard-hitting series of tales told in a limited palette of black, white and red, by today's top creators! Benjamin Percy and Gerardo Zaffino have Moon Knight seek out an odd favor from Doctor Strange! Moon Knight's four personalities come together to debrief the night's events in a story by David Pepose and Leonardo Romero! And Marc Spector's mercenary past comes back to haunt him in an adventure by Patch Zircher!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620316100211

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620316100221 – MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2 WEAVER VARIANT – $4.99 US

