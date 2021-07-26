Mordred Triumphant: Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #5 Preview

Things are looking pretty grim in this preview of Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #5, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. With the Ebony Crown on his head, Mordred is feeding off the energy of the world's most miserable people. And in the Marvel Universe, where super-mega-crossover events are shaking the entire world to its foundations roughly once every three weeks on average, there's no shortage of misery. Can The Black Knight save the day before this mini-series is over? On thing for sure is that the Black Knight universe will never be the same again. It says so right in the solicit. Check out the preview below.

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210642

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

THE EBONY CROWN!

• The BLACK KNIGHT's ancient enemy has forged the EBONY CROWN – a weapon with the magical might to dwarf even the EBONY BLADE.

• The end is within reach. No more suffering. No more pain. All Dane has to do…is let go.

• But he can't give in to the darkness. Not if there's any chance of ending the blood feud started in Camelot long ago.

• Dane must fight. One last desperate battle. But he might not be the world's last hope. There is another.

• Her name is JACKS, she's @#$% off, and she will change the BLACK KNIGHT FOREVER.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99