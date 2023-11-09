Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Beast World, dawn of dc

More On DC's Dawn Of DC Plans For 2024, Revealed

So, it looks like DC Comics is finally catching up with the various slip-ups that their media partners have been making about Dawn Of DC 2024.

Telling retailers that "Beast Boy is about to lose control of his powers, unleashing them across the DC Universe! DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains alike will be fighting to retain their humanity, or risk turning into uncontrollable animal versions of themselves. Titans: Beast World, beginning on November 28, takes the ongoing Dawn of DC publishing initiative and the DC Universe on a thrilling, high-stakes adventure, and is one of several current and upcoming storylines that will shape the look of the DCU in 2024. And a Trinity of Evil waits in the shadows to capitalize on the chaos!"

And that "Titans: Beast World Launches Amanda Waller's Plans for the DC Universe! Amanda Waller, DC's Queen of sinister operations, will play a key role Titans: Beast World. As the Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DCU struggle to remain human, "The Wall" will seize this opportunity to rid humanity of metahumans once and for all, and at any cost. Furthermore, Waller is not above using those same metahumans to achieve her goals. Waller's scheming begins in Action Comics #1060 and Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1, both on sale December 12. She plans to recruit Super Heroes and Super-Villains for a new Task Force X, with Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, playing a vital role. What that role is, and who else will be enlisted is still shrouded in mystery, but fans will find out what Amanda Waller has planned for Dreamer and the rest of this new team when new series Suicide Squad: Dream Team launches in March. "

Also, "The Brainiac Queen Dominates Superman, Action Comics, and the House of Brainiac. Announced at New York Comic Con as part of the "Superman Superstars" takeover of Action Comics, Superman, Brainiac, and the Brainiac Queen will play crucial roles in DC's 2024 plans. "House of Brainiac" is a story in six parts, told between Action Comics and Superman, in addition to a Superman/Brainiac special one-shot. Superman's world-collecting foe will finally launch the attack teased in Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis, the current Superman run by Joshua Williamson, and August's Superman Annual #1, starting with his release of Czarnians (Lobo and Crush's species) to attack the Earth. With the subsequent introduction of the Brainiac Queen, the "House of Brainiac" storyline will result in a major confrontation between Superman (and the entire Superman family) Lobo, Brainiac, and the Green Lanterns."

While we are at it, "Batman Continues The Evolution of Zur En Arrh! Beginning with December's Batman #140 ("Mindbomb"), The Dark Knight will not only face his most brutal battle yet with The Joker, but Zur En Arrh will finally reveal his master plan in his relentless pursuit of eradicating all crime! Then, throughout the spring ("Dark Prisons," Batman #145 – #148), Batman will have to face a terrifying figure from his past in order to survive Zur's onslaught. And if he survives, a new enemy is waiting in the wings: Amanda Waller and the U.S. military!"

Promising that "This "Trinity of Evil" is Just the Beginning of What's Coming to DC in 2024! From the start of Dawn of DC in January 2023, through next Summer, DC continues to build storylines that will deliver major consequences throughout the DC Universe by the end of 2024."

So… any bets for Trinity Of Evil yet?

