Morgan Perry Moves From Boom Studios To Skybound Entertainment

On the still-to-be-approved-by-BC-editorial Top 100 Power List, I tagged editor Morgan Perry at Boom Studios as someone to keep an eye on. Well, looks like I am not the only one, she has been headhunted by Skybound Entertainment, Robert Kirkman's studio which publishes through Image Comics. And is the new Skybound Editorial Brand Manager. Skybound is best known for publishing the comic book The Walking Dead, but also Invincible and more.

Arune Singh, Director of Brand, Editorial at Skybound, who also moved from Boom to Skybound this time last year, tweeted out the news, saying; "Today my work days became PLUS ULTRA with the addition of @geauxta to the Brand team at @Skybound! Couldn't have picked a better first hire and excited to reunite with one my favorite people." While Morgan Perry tweeted out her "Bio Update!" with the following change to her Twitter profile, reflecting her new position.

At Boom Studios, Morgan Perry developed their retailer variant program, and the Boom Guarantee retailer program, but also has a reputation of a manga-whisperer to many top comics retailers worldwide who respect her ability to spot a hit for Western audiences before print rights are even announced. She also pushed comic book store availability as pandemic lockdowns hit.

Morgan Perry had worked at Boom Studios for over five years, first as a Direct Market Representative, then as a Retail Sales Coordinator and most recently as a Retail Sales Lead. Previous to that, she was Assistant Manager at the Earth 2 Comics comic shop in Sherman Oaks, California.

Congratulations came in from the likes of Erica Hendeson, Shea Fontana, David Pepose, Joseph Illidge, AC Esguerra, Nick Robles. I'm going to bed now, but I expect there will be many more come the morning. Night all… and congrats Morgan!