Ms Marvel's Place In The Marvel Universe – Dead Or Alive? (Spoilers)

Welcome to Schrödinger's Khan. Ms Marvel died in Amazing Spider-Man. So did her secret identity, Kamala Khan.

Welcome to Schrödinger's Khan. Ms Marvel died in Amazing Spider-Man. So did her secret identity, Kamala Khan. She was then brought back to life as a mutant in the X-Men comic books. And Emma Frost had to wipe the minds of those closest to her so they all forgot her death, her funeral, the whole deal.

The only problem (okay, one of the problems) was that Kamala Khan was already famous and the namesake of Kamala's Law, used to justify new legislation against junior superheroes. Surely more people might have made the connection than could have been covered by Emma Frost? And that is still a thing, as Spider-Woman reminds us in Spider-Woman #8 today.

Kamala Khan had to tell other close to her in recent issues of her own series, who were too far away to be covered by the Frost Report. But does she have a whole nation or, indeed, world to tell? It's not like it has stopped preying on her mind, such as in today's Amazing Spider-Man #52.

You'd have thought this might have come up more… could the Inhumans find themselves able to lend a hand now that they have shown a renewed interest? Or maybe something for a lawyer like Daredevil or She-Hulk to dig up?

