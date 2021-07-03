Multiverse Blues in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 [Preview]

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, as the cast of the comics grapples with the psychological ramifications of the concept of a fictional multiverse. Buffy and Giles are taking it particularly badly in this preview of the issue. If we could offer them any advice, it would be: it could be way worse. At least they're no in the Marvel Universe, which is shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again roughly every Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210986

MAY210987 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR B GEORGIEV – $3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Carmelo Zagaria (CA) Frany

The Slayers – Buffy, Kendra, and Faith – continue to struggle with their new understanding of reality, even as Willow peers deeper into the rabbit hole to see where it ends. Meanwhile, Anya and a new fan-favorite arrival to Sunnydale vie for control of the Watcher's Council!

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99