Multiversity: Teen Justice #6 Preview: Death in Comics

Teen Justice grapple with the trauma caused by super-mega-crossover events in this preview of Multiversity: Teen Justice #6.

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #6

DC Comics

0922DC237

0922DC238 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #6 Stephanie Hans Cover – $4.99

0922DC239 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #6 Eleonora Carlini Cover – $4.99

(W) Danny Lore, Ivan Cohen (A) Marco Failla (CA) Robbi Rodriguez

The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut! The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there's no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

