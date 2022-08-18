My Little Pony Adapts Little Women as a Comic Book- Little Fillies

My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies is a four-issue comic book miniseries that serves as the first in a series of My Little Pony adaptations of literary classics. My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies, written by Megan Brown, drawn by Jenna Ayoub, and coloured by Heather Breckel.

Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, Fluttershy, and Rarity take on the roles of the March sisters, dreaming of life beyond Broncord, Massahoofetts. Rainbow Dash in particular yearns for excitement—something to write about. So when Applejack, the Marches' neighbor, arrives home with tales of eel-wrangling and apple-eating, Rainbow Dash and her sisters dare to hope for more.

"I'm really honored to be able to adapt one of the most timeless pieces of American literature for the wonderfully vibrant world of My Little Pony," says Brown. "Every time that I consume the story of Little Women, I find something new that really speaks to me on my own journey, and tackling that timeless appeal with amazing characters—like Rainbow Dash, a.k.a Jo—has been such a joy. I hope that returning readers find a little something that speaks to them, and that new readers are introduced to the classic story of some very remarkable women…or fillies, as the case may be," says Megan Brown.

"Working with Megan's script has been a delight. And I'm all about drawing ponies in hoop skirts!" says Ayoub. "Little Fillies kicks off our first series in the Classics Reimagined line. It's a hilarious, heart-warming, meta, pony-fied take on Louisa May Alcott's novel. The ponies fit surprisingly well into the roles of the titular women—Rarity is such an Amy—and the creative team has done an amazing job translating the novel into a comic series that My Little Pony and literature fans alike will love," says editor Riley Farmer.

My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined—Little Fillies #1 will be available with multiple cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy, including Cover A by series artist Jenna Ayoub, Cover B by Agnes Garbowska, and a special Retailer Incentive variant by Rose Bousamra.

IDW are also publishing My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic—10th Anniversary Edition to revisit their first My Little Pony from 2012 written by Katie Cook, illustrated by Andy Price, and coloured by Heather Breckel.