Neil Gaiman Writes Lemmy From Motörhead in Z2 November 2024 Solicits

Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock, Dave Grohl and Chrissy Hynde Write Lemmy From Motörhead in Z2 November 2024 Solicits

For Motörhead's 50th anniversary, Z2 has over fifty contributors to their anniversary graphic novel, No Remorse, including rock musicians Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Triple H, Chrissie Hynde, Dee Snider, Dave Navarro and Lars Ulrich to tell the history of Lemmy as well as his bandmates Phil Campbell, Mikkey Dee, and Slim Jim Phantom. With Neil Gaiman joining Michael Moorcock, and artists and artist/writers including Dave Chisholm, Bob Fingerman, Jay Jay Jackson, and Jim Mahfood with a cover by Tim Bradstreet. "Anyone who ever crossed paths with Lemmy Kilmister left with a very unique experience and stories to share for a lifetime," says Josh Bernstein, Z2 President and the book's co-editor/designer. "The outpouring of those stories from his friends and family, paired with some of underground art's greatest illustrators, brings Lemmy and Motörhead roaring back to life on every page."

And in Z2's November 2024 solicits also include the Amon Amarth book by Dan Watters and Ario Murti to accompany their The Great Heathen Army album. And a resolicitation for the Gorillaz Art book…

NO REMORSE ILLUS STORIES OF LEMMY KILMISSTER & MOTORHEAD HC

Z2 COMICS

SEP242146

(W) Neil Gaiman, Neil Warnock, Wayne Kramer, Michael Moorcock, Ozzy Osbourne, Phil Campbell, Chrissie Hynde, Kim McAuliffe, Slim Jim Phantom, Lars Ulrich, Dee Snider, Slash, Steffan Chirazi, Lita Ford, Riki Rachtman, Penelope Spheeris, Dave Navarro, Mikkey Dee, Mikael Maglieri, Todd Singerman, Lars Frederiksen, Dave Grohl, Paul "Triple H' Levesque, Matt Pinfield, Josh Bernstein, Steve Luna, Corey Graves (A) Chris Visions, Piotr Kowalski, Pat Moriarity, John Bergin, Joe Simko, John Bivens, Fred Harper, Bob Fingerman, Steve Chanks, Dave Chisholm, JayJay Jackson, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Ron Joseph, Steve Kurth, Shane Patrick White, Jim Mahfood, Luke McGarry, Ryan Dunlavey, Koren Shadmi, Jeff McClelland, Jeff McComskey, Wes Hargis, Brent Engstrom, Erik Rodriguez, Sean Pryor, Josh Bernstein, Frank Powers, Tony Parker, Tim Bradstreet, Ed Repka, Hydro 74, Kelley Simms (CA) Photo

To celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the legendary Motörhead, Z2 has gathered some of the greatest living musicians (Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Slash, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Navarro), writers (Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock), pro-wrestlers (Triple H, Corey Graves), TV & Film figures (Matt Pinfield, Penelope Spheeris) and bandmates (Phil Campbell, Mickey Dee, Slim Jim Phantom) to their personal stories of encounters with the man who truly defined what it meant to be the living embodiment of Rock & Roll, Lemmy Kilmister. Featuring a brand-new foreword by his dear friend Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters) this book pairs 28 rockstars with 28 acclaimed illustrators to bring these incredible True Tales of Lemmy Kilmister to life!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

AMON AMARTH: THE GREAT HEATHEN ARMY INVASION HC (MR)

Z2 COMICS

SEP242142

(W) Amon Amarth, Dan Watters, Tom Thiel, Montos, Rantz A. Hoseley, Jasmine Saravia (A) Adam "Edge" Copeland, Ario Murti (CA) Geoff Harkins, Josh Bernstein

In the 9th century, a coalition of Viking warriors from Scandinavia invaded England, reaping unprecedented chaos throughout Great Britain. Metal pioneers Amon Amarth and Z2 Comics will now present that tale in all of its carnage and mayhem in The Great Heathen Army, coinciding with the band's 2022 album. Written by Dan Watters (Lucifer, Arkham City) and illustrated by Ario Murti, this epic graphic novel captures the devastating human cost to both sides of this brutal clash. Features a foreword by WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

GORILLAZ ART BOOK HC (RES)

Z2 COMICS

SEP242145

(W) Lonnie Nadler (A) VARIOUS (CA) Renee Nault

The Gorillaz Art Book is here! Featuring brand-new artwork by Jamie Hewlett, who has invited more than 40 creators to offer new interpretations of 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs in one expansive volume of original artwork. Contributing artists include Ruff Mercy, Kim Jung Gi, Robert Smith, Kerbscrawler Ghost, Robert Valley, Craig McCracken, and Tim McCourt & Max Taylor.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

