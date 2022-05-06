New Bloodshot, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak From Valiant For FCBD

Free Comic Book Day 2022 is tomorrow. Valiant Entertainment is publishing original comics and upcoming previews of their line in their Free Comic Book Day offering this Saturday with their new Year Of Valiant 2022, with new Bloodshot, Archer& Armstrong and Ninjak comic book stories, from the likes of Jeff Parker, Steve Foxe, Deniz Camp, Mike Norton, Jon Davis-Hunt and Marcio Fiorito previewed below, and previews of X-O Manowar, Shadowman and the Book Of Shadows. Valiant is also known for putting teasers and announcements of upcoming projects in their Free Comic Book Day offerings, will they live up to that reputation this time as well? Catch up with other Free Comic Book Day news and gossip with this tag.

FCBD 2022 YEAR OF VALIANT 2022 FCBD SP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JAN220043

(W) Jeff Parker, Steve Foxe, Deniz Camp (A) Mike Norton, Jon Davis-Hunt, Marcio Fiorito (CA) Dexter Soy

Explore the Valiant Universe on Free Comic Book Day 2022! Featuring original BLOODSHOT, ARCHER & ARMSTRONG, and NINJAK stories, this issue is a must-read for Valiant fans and the perfect intro for new readers. Plus: Exclusive first looks at the future of X-O MANOWAR, SHADOWMAN, and more!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022