New Iron Fist Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)

"The Iron Fist reforged for a new hand…" Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

We know that we are getting a new Iron Fist, someone else taking up Danny Rand's power. But this is the first time we have learned that the power of Iron Fist has been "reforged"… whatever that means. Care to take a guess or three?

IRON FIST #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210965

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

WHO IS THE NEW IRON FIST?!

• After giving up his power to save the world, DANNY RAND believes he's seen the last of the IRON FIST…

• …But when DEMONS begin to attack cities around the world, a MYSTERIOUS NEWCOMER in a FAMILIAR MASK appears, hands blazing with the CHI OF SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING!

• Who is this NEW IRON FIST? And does his power really come from the DRAGON OF K'UN-LUN… Or from something far more sinister? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99

IRON FIST #2 (OF 5)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

THE HUNT IS ON!

• As the NEW IRON FIST adjusts to his role, he struggles to handle the WARRING SOURCES of his power!

• Can he find balance before they consume him?

• The answers he seeks may lie at the heart of K'UN-LUN — with the PAST IRON FISTS!

• Meanwhile, DANNY RAND'S hunt for the Mysterious Iron Fist heats up! In order to catch him, Danny will have to cash in a favor…from an old friend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99