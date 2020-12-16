New Mutants #14 Integrates With The Rest Of X-Men (Spoilers)

Two X-books out today, and we take the slightest dip into each. Today's New Mutants #14 is the first by Vita Alaya and Rod Reis, and they really want to integrate with the existing crew it seems. So while in X-Men #11 back in August, we had the Quiet Council concerning themselves with what are known, in the X-Men, as Fastball Specials. When Colossus throws Wolverine at something, used and adapted over the years. And now asking the question – could there be other Fastball Specials yet to be untapped?

New Mutants #14 doubles down on this and gives us their first explicit such combinations from the New Mutants, teaching a new crowd of young mutants on Krakoa.

So Moonstar can use Majik's portals to extend her visions…

While Warlock and Proudstar go all Pacific Rim on us, and Magik multiplies Wolfsbane's form through a portal.

And also, in Hellions, where they are concerned about clones not being revived by The Five, on orders from the Quiet Council, that gets picked up by New Mutants as well.

With a little more pushback than Havok was able to give.

Now, how is my appeal to get Marvel to put a New Mutants/Queen's Gambit crossover together starring Majik and called The White Queen's Gambit? Especially considering Anya Taylor-Joy's prominent face for both?

And so it begins… while over in X-Force #15, how is Hank McCoy, The Beast, trying to make reparations for his many crimes, seeking forgiveness, and generally be much less of a beast and more of The Beast that we used to know and love?

Well, yes, an apology for Colossus would make a start. But there are so many more crimes to address. What's your take on that?

Okay, that's a step backwards. Is this more evidence that The Beast could actually be The Dark Beast with a bleach job? Or is he the Real McCoy?

NEW MUTANTS #14

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200568

(W) Vita Ayala (A/CA) Rod Reis

LOST IN THE SHUFFLE!

On the edge of Krakoan society, the NEW MUTANTS are loose in the Wild Hunt! Going big, blowing things up, and combining powers to see who gets crowned king of the mountain. But something lurks in the trees — something old… and HUNGRY… and its favorite prey is young mutants… Rated T+In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #15

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200569

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

SHATTERED TRUST!

Omega Red's harboring a deadly secret, and X-Force may have to cross a line to keep Krakoa safe. But nothing compares to the trust broken by the interrogation of one of their own. Parental Advisory In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.