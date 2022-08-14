New Mutants #28 Preview: Have Fun Storming the Castle

As the gang decides to complete the ritual to make Madelyne Pryor ruler of Limbo in this preview of New Mutants #28, Madelyne explains why it's actually a great idea. Check out the preview below.

New Mutants #28

by Vita Ayala & Jan Duursema & Rod Reis, cover by Leinil Yu

AN END OF AN ERA… IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE! The time has come for Magik to conquer her demons. Will Illyana be able to contend with manifestations of her trauma and save her friends in the process? And if Madelyne does gain the throne…can the Goblin Queen contain the fiery madness of Limbo? Or will her old inclinations towards chaos resurface, bringing Krakoa and the rest of world to their knees?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.53"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471402811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

