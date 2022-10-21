New Mutants #31 Preview: Meet the New New Mutant

Welcome to the New Mutants, Escapade, in this preview of New Mutants #31… hope you survive the experience!

New Mutants #31

by Charlie Jane Anders & Alberto Alburquerque & Ro Stein, cover by Rafael De Latorre

ESCAPADE JOINS THE NEW MUTANTS! Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders brings the breakout character of this year's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE anthology to one of the Marvel Universe's most beloved teams! Personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the death of her best friend. But is Emma telling her the whole truth? Can Shela adjust to life on the island? Will the New Mutants accept her? Or is this crash course in Krakoan headed for a deadly pileup? Join Escapade and your favorite lovable mutant rapscallions in the start to a wild ride of a three-issue arc with artist Alberto Alburquerque and guest strips by PRIDE's Ro Stein & Ted Brandt!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471403111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609471403121 – NEW MUTANTS 31 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609471403131 – NEW MUTANTS 31 SEGOVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US

