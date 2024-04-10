New Phoenix X-Men Series by Stephanie Phillips & Alessandro Miracolo

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Jean Grey, phoenix

As Bleeding Cool rumoured last month, Stephanie Phillips is writing a new Jean Grey ongoing series drawn by Alessandro Miracolo this July.

A month ago, Bleeding Cool ran some X-Men gossip that seems to have been quite on the money, including Stephanie Phillips writing a new Phoenix series for Marvel Comics as part of their X-Men relaunch, From The Ashes. When Marvel announced a new Phoenix series, it was looking good, but now it has gone official. With a new Jean Grey ongoing series by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo this July.

"As one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, Jean Grey's infinite potential sets her apart from even her fellow Omega-Level mutants. This July, the From the Ashes era begins, but as the X-Men regroup across the globe, Xavier's first student will ascend to the cosmos to fulfill her divine destiny! Behold the adventures of the universe's newest savior in PHOENIX, a new ongoing Jean Grey solo series from hotshot Marvel writer Stephanie Phillips (Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Black Widow & Hawkeye) and dynamic rising star artist Alessandro Miracolo (White Widow).

"During the final moments of Krakoa, currently being told in Rise of the Powers of X and X-Men Forever, Jean Grey finds herself at the epicenter of creation and rebirth known as the White Hot Room. What shocking metamorphosis occurs that leads to her adopting a new costume and taking to the stars as the PHOENIX? And with her deadly reputation preceding her, will the galaxy kneel or cower before her greatness?

"She is Jean Grey. She is Phoenix. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from Nova brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

"Jean is one of the most powerful characters I've ever written," Phillips explained. "The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power. So, that dance is what we hope to have on full display in this story… a cosmic ballet that shows how beautiful the Phoenix Force can be when working in tandem with Jean Grey. And let me assure you, Alessandro Miracolo has made that cosmic dance look absolutely gorgeous."

"This is fantastic! Being an X-Men fan since I was a kid, I'm so happy to work on such an important character like Phoenix, and Stephanie's writing has been incredible!" Miracolo shared. "Depicting Phoenix out in the cosmos and unleashing her energy has been thrilling and simply epic, and there's also really emotional moments that I hope to make the most of. I wish I could say more but I hope everyone is excited because this will be fun!"