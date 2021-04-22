New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently
The new X-Men #1 launch in July 2021 from Marvel Comics, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, will have lots of covers. You probably guessed that. Including this jam-artist homage cover to the Jim Lee X-Men #1 cover from thirty years ago.
And yes, that's the Laura Kinney Wolverine…
X-MEN #1
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL & CARMEN CARNERO
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO & IBAN COELLO
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY RB SILVA, NATACHA BUSTOS, & PATRICK GLEASON
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA
X-MEN 90'S VARIANT COVER BY LARRY HOUSTON
DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD
MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER
NEW LINE-UP TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple — you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet. Writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL, UNCANNY AVENGERS) reteams with superstar artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X, X OF SWORDS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) to chart the course of the X-Men in a world of the Reign of X!
48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99