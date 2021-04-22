New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently

The new X-Men #1 launch in July 2021 from Marvel Comics, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, will have lots of covers. You probably guessed that. Including this jam-artist homage cover to the Jim Lee X-Men #1 cover from thirty years ago.

But as for details as to where the comic is going, they are few and far between. The July 2021 solicitation says these X-Men are "fearless" which makes them sound like a bunch of Daredevils, but there is also a back-to-basics feel, with the solicitation stating "The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple — you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share."

And it confirms the names of the elected, "Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet."

And yes, that's the Laura Kinney Wolverine…