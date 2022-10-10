Mitch Drucker, Cosplayer, Dies At New York Comic Con, RIP

Mitchell Drucker, known as Mitch, a well-known and much-loved cosplayer, died at New York Comic Con this weekend. Jenna Merchant posted the following to social media. "To all friends & family of Mitchell Drucker. Unfortunately, Uncle Mitch passed away unexpectedly this morning while attending his favorite event New York Comic Con. We are very shocked and saddened but find comfort in knowing that he was so excited for this weekend, as he is every year and passed doing what he loved and following his passion. Services will be updated once planned." Bleeding Cool has been informed by security at the show that Mitch Drucker suffered a seizure and a heart attack near the top of the escalator, with paramedics arriving around twenty minutes later, but to no avail.

A student of humanities and computer art at Brookdale Community college, Mitch was a graduate of Makeup for Film, TV and Stage at Joe Blasco Hollywood Makeup School, he worked at Walmart in Freehold, New Jersey. He used his makeup skills in creating a myriad of cosplay identities, specialising in Star Wars, winning competitions and making it into the press.

His cosplay friend Christopher Welby posted on his Facebook page, "Mitchell Drucker, to me, was a character because I never knew him outside of cosplay costumes. Oddly enough, I met Mitchell while he was doing what he loved best…attending events in full costume. He was partaking in the annual Zombie Walk at Asbury Park. I remember snapping a few shots of him alone as I spotted him in the mob of zombies cosplayers. Throughout the years, we ran into each other at similar events where I would be taking photos. And though we didn't know each other outside of these events we would always catch up as old friends. As a photographer and sci-fi fan, I always got a kick out of watching the different cosplay characters he'd create. Always tweaking and improving. Showing the process and progress. I shared in his excitement especially as he would prepare for his favorite event, New York Comic Con. So in a weird twist of fate, I find some kind of levity in knowing he passed away, happy, as he was attending this year's con. You will be missed, my friend. May The Force be With You / Live Long and Prosper R.I.P."

And Steve Stanger wrote "My friend, we have had adventures. From the Brookdale crew, to renaissance fairs, to playing D&D, to Star Trek conventions, to Comic-Cons and everything in-between… I'm glad we got to hang one last time. You will be missed my friend."

Our condolences to the family, friends and fellow cosplayers of Mitch Drucker. RIP.

