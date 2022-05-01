Next Saturday Is Free Comic Book Day – Here Are A Few Shops' Plans

Next Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, the first Saturday in May, and the first proper Free Comic Book Day since 2019. So lots of comic book stores will want to come back with a bang. Here are a few of the bigger comic book stores' plans, but if your store is doing something special, email me a short paragraph, address and any visual they have to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and I'll post them in the next few days.

United Kingdom:

Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, London.

Kieron Gillen will be here signing on Saturday 7th May from 1 – 2pm

Our kids drawing table returns this Free Comic Book Day, giving budding young artists aged 6 – 12 the chance to draw alongside comic book professionals! Drawing commences at 10am until 12pm, with artists from Bog Eyed Books and 2000AD Regened represented at the table!

At 10am – 11am, representing upstart kids GN publisher Bog Eyed Books will be TOR FREEMAN (Welcome to Oddleigh), GARY NORTHFIELD (Derek the Sheep), WOODROW PHOENIX (Donny Digits) and DAVID ZIGGY-GREENE (Walkies)! Bog Eyed is the creation of Gary Northfield and Nicky Evans, intended to bring some overlooked gems of British kids comics to light (and a regular publisher in our kids best of the year lists).

Then weighing in at 11am-12pm we'll have RAMZEE and KORINNA VEROPOULOU here representing 2000AD Regened, Rebellion's younger reader re-imagining of the classic British sci-fi anthology! Ramzee and Korinna have both come up through the rough'n'tumble world of small press, self-publishing so successfully that they couldn't help but gain the attention of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic. They represent part of Rebellion's drive to give space to new, diverse voices, to the benefit of us all!

Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, London

Ram V Signing Venom Vol 1 at 3-4pm

Forbidden Planet, Wulfrun Shopping Centre, Wolverhampton

This Free Comic Book Day (Saturday 7th May), we'll have Mike Perkins from 11am for an in-store signing, and we've been gathering more stock of graphic novels he's worked on to be signed! Check out these titles on the day, or bring your own!

OK Comics, 19, Thornton's Arcade, Briggate, Leeds

Free Comic Book Day at OK Comics.

Saturday 7th May, from 11am.

Thousands of Free Comics.

Thousands of £1 Back issues

Hundreds of £5 Graphic Novels

Comic Book Guys , 130 Great Victoria Street, Belfast,

*FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022*

We're giving away 15 x £100+ gift bags (yes, 15!!!!) packed full of comic book goodness to the first 15 x lucky customers through the door on the day.

California

Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave Canoga Park, California

Buy three get one free, signings from Mike Kunkel and Zack Kaplan

Collector's Paradise Pasadena 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, California

Buy three get one free, signings from Tony Fleecs and Fabrice Sapolsky

Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, California

Buy three get one free, signings from Tim Sheridan, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams

Golden Apple Comics. 7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, California

Treasure hunt, with more free comic books in Standings Butcher Shop, Coffee for Sasquatch, CVT Soft Serve Truck. Creator Autograph Signings

10AM-1PM: FREE LIMITED EDITION ALICE EVER AFTER PRINT. DAN PANOSIAN (Creator and Artist of Boom! Studios Alice Ever After, Unkindness of Ravens, etc.)

MITCH IVERSON & DENTON TIPTON (Writer and Editor of Opus Press' Death Dealer) FREE LIMITED EDITION DEATH DEALER PRINT!

11AM-2PM: FREE SOURCE POINT PRESS FCBD COMIC!

ADAM ROSE (Creator and Writer of Corollary from SPP)

Play our Mystery Book Game starting at 10am until all are sold out. If you have been to our events before at a Con Booth or FCBD, you know how popular and fast our prizes go, so come early to play and win!

For $3.00 Each or 2 for $5.00 Mystery Graphic Novel or Manga Book

Find 1 or 20 Golden Tickets to win GRAND PRIZES!

OR Get an Instant Discount Coupon to use inside the store on FCBD Only! That is how our sale will work on that day. There will be many different coupons and deals on the sheets inside the books. Some are Golden Tickets and some are discount BOGO coupons for different types of merchandise like Back issues, New Comics, Toys, Exclusives, etc.

Escapist Comics, 3090 Claremont Ave, Berkeley California

Signing by Ryan Sook. Prizes for cosplay attendance.

Colorado

Hall Of Justice Collectables, 10136 Parkglenn Way Unit #115, Parker, Colorado

Steve Niles signing

Illinois

Dark Tower Comics, Chicago

25-75% OFF

40% OFF Trades

Dollar books 50% OFF and much more.

#TimSeeley signing from 12-3pm

#MarkisanNaso signing from 12-3pm

Michigan

Nostalgia Ink, 139 S. Mechanic St. Jackson, Michigan.

Signing by Bill McKay and Dan Mendoza.

Nevada

Velvet Underground Comics. 825 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada

Joe Benitez FCBD signing

New York

Bulletproof Comics Inc, 2178 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn, NY

Static Season One signing and sketches from Nik Draper-Ivey.

Ohio

Monocle Comics & Coffee, Miamisburg, Ohio

– Meet local comic artist @justin_wasson , who will be taking commissions and selling original artwork from 7am-11am.

– Kids can show off their artistic talents with a comic character drawing contest.

– Every purchase made on May 7th enters you into a raffle to win a CGC graded Spawn #300 or a signed Skottie Young "The Me You Love in the Dark" poster.

– Cosplayers welcome! Any customers who come in dressed as their favorite character will receive an extra Free Comic Book Day issue, and an additional entry into the raffle with their purchase.

Laughing Ogre Comics, High Street, Columbus, Ohio

Free Comic Book Day is next Saturday! We will be giving away free comics all day from 10-8! At 1pm, Master Laura from Central Ohio Martial Arts will give a sword demonstration outside. From 11-2, comic creators Matt Erman and Lisa Sterle will be tabling with their work, and from 2-5, writer Travis Horseman will be tabling with his comics. A representative from Aftershock Comics will also be here from 10-3! We can't wait to see you!

JC Comics & More, 6725 W Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio

25% off Red Bin Back Issues-In Honor of the Businesses 44rd Year, Pull 44 or more & receive an Additional 44% off these back issues for a Total of 69%!!! OFF!!!!~

25% off Action Figures, Posters/Prints, T-Shirts, Tpb/Hdcr/GN, POP! Figures, Keyrings, Banks*

10% Wall Comics & Back Issues in the Blue Bins~ Consignment items are not included in the sale

JC'S Will have $25.00 Goodie Bags w/Purchase of $44.00 (tax Not included) or more while Quantities last. PLUS!! There Will Be Random Red Bin Back Issue Gift Certificates in Goodie Bags~

Wear the current JC'S Comics N' More: Your Pop Culture Super-Store T-shirt & get an Extra 5% Off Your purchase Total!!

Texas

LVL2 Gaming 2715 E Del Mar Blvd STE A8 Laredo, Texas

Tracy Lynn Cruz signings and photo ops. South Texas Collectors Expo will also be in promoting their newest event, they will also be vending signed sports memorabilia and will be hosting a Cosplay contest, food and drinks and other vendors:

Infinite Apparel and Collectibles

HQ_Collectibles

Seikatsu – Anime & Gaming Lounge

Calle Ocho Hype & Hobbies

Mancave Collectables

Elite Zone Gaming

A & M Collectibles