Next Week Marvel Blast From The Past, Venom, Wolverine Patch & Elektra

Thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together a few extra Marvel previews than we'd normally get at this time. And have grouped a few together below that revive previous periods of Marvel Comics, such as Elektra: Black White & Blood #4 with Matthew Rosenberg taking over for the solicited Ann Nocenti, David Micheline returning to Venom: Lethal Protector #2 and Larry Hama returning to Wolverine: Patch #2 days of Madripoor. Find other early Marvel previews here.

Elektra: Black, White & Blood (2021) #4

May 18, 2022

Writer: Matthew Rosenberg, PEACH MOMOKO, Freddie E. Williams, Kevin Eastman

Penciler: Freddie E. Williams, PEACH MOMOKO, Alberto Alburquerque

Cover Artist: PEACH MOMOKO

Elektra Natchios is the baddest assassin in the Marvel Universe, but some of Mighty Marveldom's best creators are going to challenge her. From three of comics' most prolific creators comes one of the most brutal and beautiful issues in Elektra's history! FIRST! Marvel legend ANN NOCENTI returns to Hell's Kitchen to tell an all-new tale pitting Elektra against the one and only TYPHOID MARY! THEN! Kevin Eastman's fondness for the Marvel U is the stuff of legend! Here he gets to turn Hell's Kitchen into his playground, and the results are as radical as you'd expect! Cowabunga! Let's get pizza! AND! Peach Momoko spins an all-new tale set in the world of DEMON DAYS, introducing an ALL-NEW vision of Elektra! As elegant and deadly as ever, but seen through Peach's prolific eye, this first appearance is one you won't want to miss!

VENOM LETHAL PROTECTOR #2 (OF 5)

(W) David Michelinie (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Paolo Siqueira

VENOM VS HYDRO-MAN…FOR THE FIRST TIME!

'NUFF SAID!

RATED T+

SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE PATCH #2 (OF 5)

(W) Larry Hama (A) Andrea DiVito (CA) Geoff Shaw

MUTANT VS. MUTANT IN MADRIPOOR!

• What began as simple recon lands PATCH in the midst of a war on multiple fronts!

• But who is KRASNY BETH, and how does she figure into the plans of both GENERAL COY and DR. MALHEUR?

• I guess Patch will never know, if she DESTROYS him with her MUTANT POWER!

RATED T+

SRP: $3.99