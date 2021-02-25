Next Week Will Be A Monster Week In Comics – If They All Arrive

Next week will be a monster week in comics – that's if all the comic books arrive. Weather and pandemic have seen many delays, especially from Diamond Comic Distributors, but if all goes to plan, there are a LOT of big books coming out next week.

First is Infinite Frontier #0, the big DC Comics book that will relaunch their superhero line with new creators, fresh takes and a new purpose. Written by all the big DC Comics writers and artists it lays out what is in store for DC Comics.

It will also be accompanied by the new Infinite Frontier comics story in Batman #106 – and the new look Damian Wayne.

There are also launch comics for Sensational Wonder Woman #1, Suicide Squad #1, Crime Syndicate #1 and Swamp Thing #1. Lunar Distribution works up to a week ahead, so most US stores will have their DC comic books for next Tuesday in stock already. There aren't many DC books that week, but what they have will sell a LOT.

Nocterra #1 by Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel will be the big Image Comics launch. I reviewed back here, I think it may explode.

Boom Studios has BRZRKR, the Keanu Reeves comic, with 2/3 of a million pre-orders.

IDW has the second issue of Star Wars Adventures: High Republic.

Marvel Comics has Peach Momoko's first superhero comics with Demon Days: X-Men launching. And the third issue of Star Wars: High Republic. And the launch of America Chavez: Made In America #1.

Dynamite Entertainment has their most interestingly titled comic book for years, James Bond: Agent of SPECTRE #1 from Christos Cage and Luca Casalanguida giving a real "Hail Hydra" Captain America vibe.

Oni Press is also launching Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee's Jonna And The Unpossible Monsters and has a Rick & Morty: Jerryboree special. AWA is launching Chariot from Bryan Hill and Priscilla Petraites.

Plus, of course, all the comics that some retailers didn't get from this week. Here's one retailer's entire Diamond order as it arrived this week…