Next Week's Dawn Of DC Primer Sets Up Amanda Waller Vs DC Universe

Next week sees the post-Free Comic Book Day comic book Dawn Of DC Primer in comic book stores, that follows up on Dark Crisis and recent Green Arrow, following the emergence of Amanda Waller as the Big Bad for the DC Universe for 2023 going into 2024, commissioned by the council of supreme beings, The Light, to kill off every super character on Earth. She just had to be asked.

A quick runaround the families, literal and otherwise of the Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman comic books, as well as a look ahead to Titans…

So while the superfolks celebrate, Amanda Waller plots. With her own team of operatives who looks like they may well be acting against their own interests.

Including Peacemaker, Lady Peacemaker and Peace-Wrecker. A little family of their own, as it were.

Lazarus Island made more superfolk spontaneously emerge, so if you wanted to stop superfolks, getting rid of this place would be a good start in case it happens again. Preventative measures… As Amanda Waller is on a recruitment drive. After all, she can't kill all the superheroes of the world single-handedly. Not all of them. And delegation has always been her watchword.

The massacre begins here. Free in comic book stores from Tuesday and digitally free from Tuesday as well.

Dawn of DC Primer Special Edition #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jeff Spokes

For years, Amanda Waller has seen the heroes of the DC Universe as a dangerous threat that could lead to the end of the world. Ever since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Amanda Waller has operated in the shadows to collect deadly weapons and to create an army of allies who agree with her. Now she's forced to bring some of the worst enemies of the DC Universe an offer they can't refuse. The Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition, written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez, reveals Dawn of DC's secrets, threats, and connective stories in 2023 and beyond! In-Store Date: 5/16/2023