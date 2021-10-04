NFTWatch: Neal Adams, Pat Lee, Matt Furie, Sal Buscema and Sting

NFTWatch: Welcome to a semi-regular runaround of NFT news as it pertains to the comic book marketplace. Slammed by some for being environmentally damaging Ponzi schemes for money launderers and illogical overspending for nothing more than unreliable links, more comic book artists are looking at non-fungible tokens as a way to survive current financial concerns and replace the original art market as more turn to digital comics creation. While comic book publishers are sending out legal letters and we may be getting the seventies fight over original art all over again. Turns out that Neal Adams is already on the case. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's NFTWatch. You can subscribe to NFTWatch by e-mail by clicking here.

NFTWatch: Bleeding Cool mentioned the release of the animated short film Footsteps On The Wind, with music by Sting, highlighting the plight of refugee children. But also that there are plans for imagery from the film to be sold as NFTs, but expanding their use to allow the funding of individual refugees, and specifically using NFTs to help confirm the identities of refugees fleeing from one country to another. We hope to have more news on this extraordinary use of the technology in weeks to come.

NFTWatch: Comic book legend Neal Adams will be launching the comic book version of the Hash Rush game at New York Comic Con this weekend, with a special comic book introduction and cover. Written by Neal Adams, art by Amikael, and published by Source Point Press, the comic will also be sold as a NFT, along with the cover by Neal Adams. Hash Rush is a fantasy game, but also a cryptocurrency game, in which you can build, create, and sell things for cryptocurrency.

NFTWatch: New NFT Art platform Comic Boxels launched Moonwars: Genesis Launch featuring Josh Blaylock, Arsenic Lullaby, Howard Chaykin, Bart Sears, and Joel H Herrera.

NFTWatch: NFT platform Curio, launched a partnership with InTrove, a company that connects physical collectibles with NFTs. Auctions will feature curated selections of some of the most sought-after comics, kicking off with a run of the first printings of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-4 in CGC 9.4-9.8 condition, with a combined value upwards of $90,000. When a collector purchases InTrove NFTs on Curio through the auctions, they will be the owner of a digital collectible tethered to a unique physical copy of an extremely rare, valuable comic book. The NFT provides the collector with a way to show off their collection digitally, sell or trade instantly with other collectors, and own a value-added, rare digital component to complement the already-rare physical item. Buyers can elect to store their items with InTrove partner Diamond International Galleries (with first six months of storage and insurance included) or take delivery of the physical copy in exchange for the NFT. Curio's new partnership with InTrove provides an option for the physical items to be held in secure custody while transactions can take place using the NFT as a proxy. At the same time, it offers digital collectors the security of owning a collectible that is backed by an item that has its own independent financial value.

NFTWatch: The 50th anniversary comic series of Vampirella written by Christopher Priest, drawn by Ergün Gündüz, and lettered by Willie Schubert, will be available as a non-fungible digital collectible. Dynamite and Terra Virtua will also be offering the Seduction of the Innocent graphic novel, compiling the first six full issues of the series, plus the #0 issue originally released for Free Comic Book Day 2019. A deluxe Director's Cut edition will also be available, with a more limited run and additional extra features only capable in the NFT space. Both of the two previous Director's Cut deluxe NFT graphic novels, for The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues by Gail Simone and Walter Geovani already sold out, with the secondary market, seeing sales of up to $5,000.

NFTWatch: double jump.tokyo Inc. announced the launch of a new partnership with animation studio Gonzo Inc. to create "SAMURAI cryptos" through its business service, "NFTPLUS". The service will auction the design art of samurai characters by famous artists from Japan and also foster the creation of new anime IP through blockchain technology and NFT (non-fungible token) content. The SAMURAI cryptos project consists of limited availability Art NFTs and Symbol NFTs, and the creation of a new Discord community.

NFTWatch: Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz and Sal Buscema are launching The R.I.G.H.T Project comic on IndieGoGo with Apex Comics Group, teaming with Oasis Digital Studios to create limited-edition digital collectibles, NFTs, and augmented-reality experiences that will compliment this comic.

NFTWatch: Curio announced the release of officially licensed NFTs from Heavy Metal Magazine, the collection consisting of 3,600 NFTs representing elements of four Heavy Metal Magazine covers that will be released in blind packs costing 0.02 ETH (about $60-$70 depending on the ETH exchange rate). The latest drop marks the first time the magazine is releasing its covers as NFTs and is the second partnership with Curio following the launch of its Women of Heavy Metal NFT collection. The Heavy Metal: Covers – Series I collection will be the first time that Curio releases NFTs that can be fused together to unlock a new, more valuable Legendary bonus NFT. Each NFT purchased in a blind pack represents one of three elements of a complete cover. A collector who has all three elements of the same cover can fuse them together to unlock the full cover. Four different covers are available in this collection.

NFTWatch: Disgraced comic book creator Pat Lee is returning with God Temple, an NFT game, introducing the "play-to-earn" model with limited-edition NFTs based on mythical God characters, such as Zeus, Athena, and Hades. The winner in the duel will receive the game token SOUL as a reward, which will be tradable on secondary markets.

NFTWatch: InterPop has introduced a bunch of characters in its Emergents universe. But these characters are in danger… "Characters are going to die over the course of this run of comics. And it will be fan decisions that will dictate who those characters are and what shoes they will be wearing," says Brian David-Marshall, InterPop's president. Rachel Gluckstern, former editor of Batman at DC Comics, and current group editor of Interpop sees fan voting as a slightly more humane way to get feedback "that doesn't go by sales information… his is a way for us to really understand what fans are thinking," she said. Does that mean they'll be killing off Robin again? They have now released Emergents Presents #2, which features the comic debut of Maser, Bookworm, and the leader of the Phaeton Project, Arthur Alfani, Sr. AKA Professor Helios. Buying the NFT comic lets you vote on which of these three characters will appear next.

NFTWatch: Graphic artist from Melbourne, Australia, Kode Abdo, the founder and artist behind Bosslogic has entered into partnership with the world's first Fusion NFT company Coinllectibles, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), to produce an exclusive one of one physical sculpture of his graphic art, which will be minted into a Fusion NFT.

NFTWatch: Copyright management and digital publisher SOZO Comics/ SOZO IP, LLC announces its partnership with Trophee to launch the world's largest Manga NFT marketplace. The platform will connect digital manga artists with their fans to acquire tokens in the form of NFTs on the Trophee marketplace.Fans can buy the NFTs and use them to vote for their favorite mangaka to boost their ranking on the leaderboard. Fans can buy Manga NFTs on the Trophee platform at zero transaction cost. Fans who stake to vote for their favorite manga titles are rewarded with NFTs. Fans can also get to read manga for free and stock up their favorite collectibles safely.

NFTWatch: Matt Furie is reclaiming Pepe The Frog on NFT, and has already made a million doing so, after the first authentic crypto-art of Pepe sold at auction for seven figures. Furie is now unveilling a universe of collectible NFT characters, PEGZ — Pog-like digital portraits of his creature characters in 2-D, 3-D and animated form, for a little less than that, including his latest takes on Pepe. "The NFT world is new, and there are a lot of optimistic people creating cool things. Pepe does not have the baggage here that he does in the 'real world,' and I like working with utopians and optimistic freethinkers. There are so many possibilities.

NFTWatch: The original global comic and trading card property Gross Out has been re-imagined in 1,097 animated and looping collectible MP4 NFTs. For the No.1 holder of the set, a Custom NFT will be created in their own image, minted as their very own personal Avatar by Gross Out's original artist Loopy Dave to use publicly and keep in their collection, minted to the Ethereum blockchain for personal use.