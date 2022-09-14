Nightwing in Dark Crisis #7 Leads To The "Dawn Of The DCU"

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 by Josh Williamson and Daniel Sampere is out on the 20th of December. And DC Comics would like you to think about what happens next, for 2023, calling it the Dawn Of The DCU. With Nightwing on point.

With DC posting four connecting variant covers highlighting what DC calls "the exciting next chapters for DC's Superheroes." Let's take a look.

Well, it's all the DC icons, Half Jordan back as Green Lantern Proper, Barry Allen Flash, beardless Aquaman, not a legacy character in sight (apart from Barry Allen and Hal Jordan).

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS

Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22 The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

While a premium foil variant cover for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is a tribute to George Pérez, featuring the following DC characters that Pérez is most known for drawn by the following artists and colored by Hi-Fi:

The Monitor & Anti-Monitor – Jim Lee & Scott Williams

Trigon – Todd McFarlane​​

The Spectre – Alex Ross

Darkseid – Walter Simonson

Firestorm & The Justice League Satellite – Scott Kolins

Ares & Hippolyta – Phil Jimenez

Cheetah & The Amazons – Colleen Doran

Lady H.I.V.E. & H.I.V.E. Agents – Scott Koblish

Vigilante – Dave Gibbons

Cheshire – Joëlle Jones

Brother Blood – Darryl Banks

Blackfire – Mike McKone

Gizmo & Mammoth – Klaus Janson

Shimmer – Bruno Redondo

Psimon – Mikel Janín

Neutron & Jinx – Dan Mora

The Legion of Super-Heroes – Francis Manapul

The Justice Society of America – Jerry Ordway

Power Girl & Huntress – Kevin Maguire

The Justice League of America (and the background) – Dan Jurgens & Norm Rapmund

Superboy-Prime & Alexander Luthor – Ivan Reis

Supergirl – Gary Frank

Harbinger – Adam Hughes

Pariah – Daniel Sampere

Jericho & Kole – Nicola Scott

The New Teen Titans, Deathstroke & George Pérez – José Luis García-López

