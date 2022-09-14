Nightwing in Dark Crisis #7 Leads To The "Dawn Of The DCU"
Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 by Josh Williamson and Daniel Sampere is out on the 20th of December. And DC Comics would like you to think about what happens next, for 2023, calling it the Dawn Of The DCU. With Nightwing on point.
With DC posting four connecting variant covers highlighting what DC calls "the exciting next chapters for DC's Superheroes." Let's take a look.
Well, it's all the DC icons, Half Jordan back as Green Lantern Proper, Barry Allen Flash, beardless Aquaman, not a legacy character in sight (apart from Barry Allen and Hal Jordan).
DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA
1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL
1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ
1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS
Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA
$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/20/22
The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!
While a premium foil variant cover for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is a tribute to George Pérez, featuring the following DC characters that Pérez is most known for drawn by the following artists and colored by Hi-Fi:
The Monitor & Anti-Monitor – Jim Lee & Scott Williams
Trigon – Todd McFarlane
The Spectre – Alex Ross
Darkseid – Walter Simonson
Firestorm & The Justice League Satellite – Scott Kolins
Ares & Hippolyta – Phil Jimenez
Cheetah & The Amazons – Colleen Doran
Lady H.I.V.E. & H.I.V.E. Agents – Scott Koblish
Vigilante – Dave Gibbons
Cheshire – Joëlle Jones
Brother Blood – Darryl Banks
Blackfire – Mike McKone
Gizmo & Mammoth – Klaus Janson
Shimmer – Bruno Redondo
Psimon – Mikel Janín
Neutron & Jinx – Dan Mora
The Legion of Super-Heroes – Francis Manapul
The Justice Society of America – Jerry Ordway
Power Girl & Huntress – Kevin Maguire
The Justice League of America (and the background) – Dan Jurgens & Norm Rapmund
Superboy-Prime & Alexander Luthor – Ivan Reis
Supergirl – Gary Frank
Harbinger – Adam Hughes
Pariah – Daniel Sampere
Jericho & Kole – Nicola Scott
The New Teen Titans, Deathstroke & George Pérez – José Luis García-López
