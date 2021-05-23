No Fury Like a Fanboy Scorned in Batman Superman #18 [Preview]

Batman Superman #18 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find our titular heroes at the mercy of Auteur.io, an artificial intelligence turned jilted fanboy. But just because Auteur.io has the power to play out all his comic book fantasy booking doesn't mean he should be allowed to. You think any no-talent hack can get a job as a comic book writer? You know what? Don't answer that. Just check out the preview below.