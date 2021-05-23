No Fury Like a Fanboy Scorned in Batman Superman #18 [Preview]
Batman Superman #18 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find our titular heroes at the mercy of Auteur.io, an artificial intelligence turned jilted fanboy. But just because Auteur.io has the power to play out all his comic book fantasy booking doesn't mean he should be allowed to. You think any no-talent hack can get a job as a comic book writer? You know what? Don't answer that. Just check out the preview below.
BATMAN SUPERMAN #18
DC Comics
(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Ivan Reis
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are on a mission to stop the godlike Auteur.io from destroying the pocket worlds he's created…but where on Earth did Auteur.io even come from? The answer starts not on Earth at all, but with an ancient cult of World Forger worshippers on a planet far away—and if our heroes are to have a prayer of stopping this mythic behemoth, they'll need to get to the bottom of his power source, and quick! It's a race against time as the parallel lives of entire worlds hang in the balance!
