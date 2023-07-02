Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: howard porter, Joshua Williamson, Knight Terrors

No Sleep Till Gotham In Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 (Spoilers)

We have run a little Knight Terrors gossip regarding the upcoming DC Comics event that kicks off on Tuesday with Knight Terrors: First Blood.

We have run a little Knight Terrors gossip over the last few weeks regarding the upcoming DC Comics event crossover that kicks off on Tuesday with Knight Terrors: First Blood. And soon you'll be able to see just how right (or wrong) we were. We mentioned the continuity concerns that the creators are doing their best to address. With the origins of Insomniac based in Lazarus Rain, while Superman definitely knows that the Failsafe situation happened in the past…

And that Josh Williamson got Doctr Destiny into the final scenes of Dark Crisis on purpose…

It is definitely a sign that Josh Williamson, seemingly single-handed, is trying to tie all these things together. Mostly, admittedly, by writing all of them, but Knight Terrors is adding to a more successful execution of this intent than has been attempted before.

Including the whole Amana Waller situation as well.

Ans so Insomnia is putting everyone in the world to sleep. We previously stated exceptions for Zatanna, Red Tornado, Peacekeeper One, all the Atlanteans, those on the Skywatch satellite and… Damian Wayne." How did Damian avoid the Big Sleep?

Because we also mentioned certain protocols… "Batman is only awake because he is possessed by Deadman. However, he did try with the No Sleep Till Gotham protocols."

And where Bruce Wayne failed with No Sleep Till Gotham, Damian Wayne has succeeded. Basically, it's like chugging three cans of Monster, right? Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 is published on Tuesday by DC Comics, as are the Knight Terrors' first issues of Knight Terrors: Batman, Black Adam, Joker, Poison Ivy and Ravager.

KNIGHT TERRORS FIRST BLOOD #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter (CA) Jae Lee

KNIGHT TERRORS STARTS HERE! When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero–Deadman! The thrills and chills of Knight Terrors are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 07/04/2023

