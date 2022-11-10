No Surrender For The Rickard Sisters Over Women's Suffrage At TBubs

Jenny Donaldson of small publishers Gnash Comics is setting up at Thought Bubble for the weekend, and will be debuting the Rickard Sisters' No Surrender graphic novel, as well as bringing along the new edition of Glyn Dillon's Nao Of Brown, with Glyn Dillon taking two panels for the weekend in Harrogate.

No Surrender tells the story of Constance Maud, at the heart of the 1911 Women's Suffrage movement. She wrote a novel called No Surrender and this is a faithful adaption of her book. "Fast-paced and unflinching in its portrayal of the rapid escalation of violence that the women encountered. Needless to say the visual part of the storytelling is brilliant." It will come with a bookplate edition exclusive to Thought Bubble at the Gnash booth, Bubbleboy hall Table 184 for £18.99.

While Nao of Brown has a new hardback edition for £24.99, also with special bookplates, and Glynn Dillon will be signing copies on Saturday on table 2 in room 4 from 4 to 5pm. "Nao suffers from obsessive behaviour mainly thoughts of violence to others. She uses her Buddhist meditation practice to balance herself.

This might sound like a non starter for a story but the art work draws you in to her story and the spikes in her episodes of compulsive behaviour are subtly told."

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!