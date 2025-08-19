Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Vault | Tagged: blind bags, ultimate

Now Marvel Comics Does Blind Bags For Ultimate Endgame #1

Battle Beast from Skybound/Image Comics got 400,000 orders. So, now Marvel Comics is doiing blind bags with Ultimate Endgame #1 as well.

Article Summary Marvel Comics launches its first-ever Blind Bag program with Ultimate Endgame #1 in December 2024.

Collectors can find exclusive variant covers, including secret variants, only inside the Blind Bags.

Following massive sales for blind bags in other comics, Marvel joins the trend for Ultimate Endgame.

Ultimate Endgame is a five-issue event featuring the return of the Maker and artwork by Terry Dodson.

It was the moment that Invincible Universe: Battle Beast from Skybound/Image Comics topped the chart and got 400,000 orders that cemented it. Everyone else was going to do blind bag variant covers as well. DC Comics with the upcoming Batman #1 with foil variants. The Mark Spears' Monsters prequel from Keenspot. Titan Comics with Heatseeker Exposed with infinite variety. And Dynamite with Die!namite #1 and Vampirella #8. Though it is a dangerous game, get it wrong like Vault did with Post Malone's Big Rig and people will burn them and post it on TikTok. So, now Marvel Comics is having a go for December with Ultimate Endgame #1, and the True Believers Blind Bags that contain one of the issue's covers, including covers exclusive to the program.

"Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, ULTIMATE ENDGAME, a five-issue event series by writer Deniz Camp and artists Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf, arrives in December. One of the most anticipated comic launches of the year, the series will introduce TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, Marvel Comics' first-ever Blind Bag program. TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS give fans a chance to purchase ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 in special sealed bags, featuring art by Rod Reis, that contain one of the issue's many covers, including variant covers only available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS. The covers exclusive to the TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS also include secret covers that will remain unrevealed until a lucky fan finds them, creating an exciting opportunity for collectors and a new way for local comic shops to engage with their customer base! Each BLIND BAG will contain one issue of Ultimate Endgame #1 with one of the following covers:"

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 MAIN COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 BLUE LINE BLANK VARIANT COVER

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS (Available only in the Blind Bag)

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO (Available only in the Blind Bag)

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE (Available only in the Blind Bag);

And rare, secret variant covers by surprise contributors found only in the Blind Bag that will remain unrevealed until the issue's release. Or until someone posts them on eBay.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

ULTIMATE ENDGAME will be written by current Ultimates scribe, Deniz Camp, and feature artwork by Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion) and, announced today, superstar artist Terry Dodson! The five-issue series delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies. Under the direction of visionary writer Jonathan Hickman, the Ultimate Universe has been an industry sensation and captivated fans won't want to miss this critical chapter of its sprawling, interconnected saga. On Sale 12/31

