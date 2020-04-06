Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferincing

Following in the footsteps of rival DC Comics, Marvel Comics has released a set of fantastic virtual backgrounds for use in video conference call software. Now, you can pretend to be delivering the latest revenue statistics to your boss from exotic locales around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Comics Universe backgrounds are also available. All you need is a computer with adequate graphics processing power to use the images.

"Taking a video call in your living space with your regular home background is typical, mundane, and not at all dangerous," said the publisher in a press release. "But taking a video call with an Avengers approved background is exciting, heroic, and will definitely make your co-workers think you're working from Asgard. As more and more communication for work, fun, and play happens over our computer screens, we've assembled some video call backgrounds that you can use. Taking some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most iconic locations, have fun swapping out the backdrop of your kitchen for a sweeping landscape of Wakanda."

Virtual Backgrounds for a Virtual World

Thanks to stay-at-home orders, more and more businesses are using video conferencing for teams to collaborate. But even if you aren't using Zoom or similar conferencing software for business, it's still useful. Video conferences can help scratch the itch for socialization while maintaining safe social distance practices. Even when things do return to normal, the use of video conferencing software isn't likely to go away.

Check out the seven virtual backgrounds offered by Marvel below. Then right-click and save the image to your computer and follow the directions for your conferencing software of choice. Zoom's directions can be found here. Also, don't forget to let us know how they compare to DC's offerings.