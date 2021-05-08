Now That's How You Kill Galactus – Heroes Reborn #2 [Preview]

In a shocking retcon of The Coming of Galactus in this preview of the next issue of Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn #2, we get a glimpse of the history of the Heroes Reborn universe, where Galactus's first appearance on Earth ended a little bit differently than you might remember it. Check out the preview below.