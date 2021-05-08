Now That's How You Kill Galactus – Heroes Reborn #2 [Preview]

In a shocking retcon of The Coming of Galactus in this preview of the next issue of Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn #2, we get a glimpse of the history of the Heroes Reborn universe, where Galactus's first appearance on Earth ended a little bit differently than you might remember it. Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210509
MAR210511 – HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7) BAGLEY TRADING CARD VAR – $4.99
MAR210514 – HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7) BUSTOS STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99
MAR210515 – HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7) CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $4.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Dale Keown, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
Make way for the adventures of Marvel's Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the other-dimensional prison of the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: A special backup tale starring Blade, Earth's last living vampire.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
