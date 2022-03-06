Nubia and the Amazons #6 Preview: A Funeral for [SPOILER]

Something must have really kicked off in Trial of the Amazons #1 because in this preview of Nubia and the Amazons #6, Hippolyta is DEAD!!! Though, to be fair, she's only a little bit ahead of the rest of the Justice League, right? Plus, you can't have a super-mega-crossover event without a shocking character death. It's right here in the rulebook! Check out the preview below.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #6

DC Comics

0122DC050 – Nubia and the Amazons #6 Kyle Baker Cover – $4.99

0122DC051 – Nubia and the Amazons #6 Juliet Nneka Cover – $4.99

0122DC804 – Nubia and the Amazons #6 Cover – $5.00

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez

"Trial of the Amazons" part two! There's been a murder on Themyscira, and the killer is still on the loose! Now it's up to Nubia to play diplomat and detective as the other Amazon tribes are called in for questioning. Can she keep the peace long enough for the Contest to happen? She must, because Doom's Doorway stands unguarded until a new champion is found!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

