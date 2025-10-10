Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: Erica Chultz, Luigi Zagaria, new york comic con, Rogue, Shadows Of Tomorrow

NYCC: Rogue Gets Her Own Comic, Reconciling With Her Villainous Past

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. And including a new Rogue #1 by Erica Shultz and Luigi Zagaria in January. With Rogue's past, with Destiny, Mystique and bher earlier villainous actions comign to the fore as she will attempt to reconcile with her past, and in doing so leaving the Uncnany X-Men team at Haven House over… whatever it is that has caused her such pain and discomforture. Not even something that Gambit can help with it seems…

Rogue #1

Five-issue Limited Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

YOU CAN'T OUTRUN THE PAST! Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau, but there are still skeletons in her closet…ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn't stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer?

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

