Official: Beast Boy Loves Raven From Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo

Bleeding Cool scooped the news back in May that Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo were working on a threequel YA graphic novel to follow Teen Titans: Raven and Teen Titans: Beast Boy, called Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven. A break-out hit for DC Comics, it was the first of their kids/YA original graphic novels to get a sequel in Teen Titans: Beast Boy, and wI revealed there was a third chapter on the way. Rather than spotlighting a third member of the Teen Titans, the third book is Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven.

Three months later, DC Comics took to DC Fandome to actually announce the graphic novel threequel, and that a sneak peek will appear in the back of Teen Titans: Beast Boy, on sale next week.

Exciting fans just ahead of the highly anticipated release of author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans: Beast Boy young adult graphic novel, DC announced today that Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is on the horizon and revealed the cover and a sneak peek at the artwork.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is slated to be the third book in Garcia/Picolo's New York Times and USA Today bestselling Teen Titans series and will debut in 2021. The new original graphic novel will follow events from Teen Titans: Raven and Teen Titans: Beast Boy and will give fans the romantic meetup between Raven and Gar Logan they have been waiting for.

A preview of the story will appear in the back of Garcia and Picolo's upcoming Teen Titans: Beast Boy graphic novel, which debuts September 1, 2020. In Teen Titans: Beast Boy, Garcia and Picolo reimagine Beast Boy's origin and follow 17-year-old Gar as he takes on a dangerous set of dares in an attempt to get in with the popular crowd and win over the girl of his dreams. But when he starts going through an unexpected transformation, he discovers the savage truth about himself and who his real friends are.

Each book in this acclaimed series is a standalone story, and fans looking to get into the Teen Titans fun can pick up Teen Titans: Raven now and preorder Teen Titans: Beast Boy and Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven everywhere books are sold.

So here's a preview… of that preview.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven

Written by Kami Garcia

Illustrated by Gabriel Picolo

Debuts in 2021

MSRP: $16.99 From #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative duo behind the New York Times bestselling graphic novel Teen Titans: Raven, comes the romantic meetup we have all been waiting for! It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn't have time to think about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good. Garfield Logan still can't believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high. And what's more, his difficulty controlling these abilities could have unexpected consequences. Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest part of themselves? Or maybe even love?