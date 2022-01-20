Oi Oi Oi! Spider-Punk Gets His Own Series in April

Spider-Punk, the Earth-138 version of Hobie Brown who is also a punk rock version of Spider-Man, will star in his own eponymous five-issue mini-series this April from Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason. What could possibly be more punk than one of dozens of franchised variants of the most globally-recognized superhero owned by the Disney corporation? We can't personally think of anything… except maybe Valiant's newly announced Punk Mambo NFTs. Oi oi oi!

In an interview with Den of Geek's Gavin Jasper, Zigler explained how he got the go-ahead from Marvel to do a Spider-Punk mini-series:

"I wrote five issues of Amazing Spider-Man and had written two backups for Miles Morales: Spider-Man and I'm also writing the What If? Miles Morales they're doing," Ziglar says. He joked about regularly telling the Marvel editors, "'I want to write Spider-Man, but if it's a black Spider-Man? I'm the guy that you want to come to.'" As he put it, the higher ups would tell him: "'Calm down. If it ever pops up again, we'll let you know.' One day they reached out to me. 'Hey, not only is it a black Spider-Man, but it's a black Spider-Man who's into punk stuff.' Great! Literally all my bases are covered! They saw how enthusiastic I was about the prospect and came to me for it."

Check out the solicit for Spider-Punk #1 below and read the full Marvel April 2022 solicitations here.

SPIDER-PUNK #1 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

ANARCHY IN THE SPIDER-VERSE!

SPIDER-PUNK GETS HIS OWN SERIES!

• HOBIE BROWN is THE ANARCHIC SPIDER-PUNK — set to protect EARTH-138 with his ax in hand and his chaotic band of punk rockin' heroes backing him!

• NORMAN OSBORN is dead, but will the chaos he's created be too much for Spider-Punk and gang to handle?

• Feel the vibes as CODY ZIGLAR (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and JUSTIN MASON bring you the jams when "BANNED IN DC" begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99