Fantastic Four #25 Changes New York In The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

Well, Dan Slott and Marvel Comics did promise "And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family" after Empyre, in Fantastic Four #25. And not just about a potential revival of the Reckoning War (we'll get to that).

Today's Fantastic Four #25 sees a major cosmic battle take place on Earth, between all the Fantastic Four, the replacement Fantastix 4, Doctor Doom, Victorious, and everyone else who happens to be on hand. But it also has a side-effect for one of Valeria's projects.

Which, after the events of the issue (available today), gets weaponised, turning it into something new. A Forever Gate.

It can go anywhere. And anything can use it to come here. Basically, Marvel has turned New York into a combination of both the great Boys Own adventure stories of colonisation and exploration – and the ultimate Ellis Island/Hellmouth, where anything can, and will, come to our world – and right into the centre of Manhattan Island. It smacks of Stan and Jack's original version of the Negative Zone, which got locked down pretty sharpish. But this feels like a walking plot device for years and years to come. And thematically it could contrast with Franklin Richards, suffering the ultimate teenage lockdown…

FANTASTIC FOUR #25
MARVEL COMICS
AUG200671
(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Paco Medina, Will Robson (CA) Mark Brooks
"There Shall Come a Reckoning"
A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR! Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family! Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York-and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR! Rated T In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $5.99

I bought my comics this week from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames.
