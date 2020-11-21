Old Woman Wolverine? X-Men #18 Goes Back To The Vault

In the revamped X-Men #1 of 2019, the team released a lot of imprisoned mutants from Orchis. Although they were not all mutants.

One was Sarafina, of the Children On the Vault. Who believed that she had powers over the mind of mutants. But seemed to fail when putting them into action.

Still, the X-Men had other priorities.

Serafina was introduced by Mike Carey in his Uncanny X-Men run. He was was tapped for the Dawn Of X books by Jonathan Hickman but had other commitments. We first met Serafina and the rest of the Children Of The Vault in Carey's run on X-Men over a decade ago, around #188 with Chris Bachalo. And they were all up in Sabretooth's grill.

With Serafina demonstrating the ability to delete digital data.

And Fuego being rather… hot headed.

Serafina also seemed to have telepathic powers, and though they seemed to fail her in the present day, back then, she gets to change minds at whim.

And she does seem to try to use that for cloaking powers back then as well.

It was Sabretooth who speaks their name first. Children Of The Vault.

Who had picked up the name – and location – on one of his many previous murderous adventures.

And when he gets there?

He's not entirely welcome.

Escaping, he brings the Children Of The Vault to the rest of the mutants where it goes down even worse. With Cable giving a wider history.

As we learned that the Children were evolved humanity – not mutants, but with biological and technological advancements from 6000 years in the future.

And after possessing Northstar and Aurora, demonstrating that this was just a tiny fraction of their power.,,

Such as Serafina using her telepathic powers to gove Sam Humphries a life he never had…

…and all because she was horny and wanted his kids.

Attempts at peace didn't go well…

We learnt how Serafina self-identified…

And she does have a point about Sabretooth.

It is notable with their reappearance in current X-Men that Jonathan Hickman chose to write the Sam Guthrie stories in New Mutants, now that he has actually settled down with a wife and kids.

The battle continued, Sangre died, and then the X-Men believed that the Children Of The Vault had all killed themselves. But the Children were too clever for that one…

Carey brought the Children back in X-Men Legacy, with the character Lus, believed to be a mutant but then revealed to be one of the Children.

Which saw them emerge again in order to bring her back.

And they had a few bones to pick over too.

X-Men #5 last year series, with Serafina on the run, the Quiet Council have decided to do something. And, with Sabretooth buried under Krakoa, only Wolverine will do.

It's still a handy power for Sefanina. And it means she gets back to the Vault, before Wolverine can stop her.

And inside the Vault, some recognisable looking figures.

Looks like Sangre has made it back… somehow. So it's time to send in a crack X-Men team.

Darwin, Synch and Laura Kinney – Wolverine. Though they didn't seem to have an issue with Laura being a clone in the way that they did with Madylene Pryor. Anyway.

So they went in. And didn't come out. And while it has been months for Krakoa, for these three it has been thousands of years.

And in X-Men #18, scheduled for February 2020, it looks like it's time to find out just what happened.

Laura Kinney - All Grown Up, Out Of The Vault? X-Men #18 Laura Kinney - All Grown Up, Out Of The Vault? X-Men #18Laura Kinney - All Grown Up, Out Of The Vault? X-Men #18

Several thousand years looks good on them. Might we have Old Woman Wolverine?

X-MEN #18
JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH
VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
BLACK HISTORY MONTH VERIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA
INSIDE THE VAULT!
It's been a long time since the team went into the vault. A long time.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

 

