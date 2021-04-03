DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022

Bleeding Cool already noted the sequel to Claudia Gray's House Of El as well as Teen Titans Academy details from the first collection, both scheduled for January 2022. But there are a few more books suddenly scheduled for 2022 as well, including Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendium and more formats – and the beginning of a DC Universe By Mark Waid series as well, now that Dan Didio is gone as well. And a number of books intended for 2020 and 2021 that are now being rescheduled for 2022. Here's a peek…

All-Star Superman: The Deluxe Edition by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, 25 January 2022 328 pages

With heartfelt nods and winks to legendary tales, writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely remind us why Superman is the most renowned character in comic book mythology in this deluxe edition. ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN! Topsy-turvy madness on the backwards Bizarro planet. A bottled city that proves you can never go home again. A living sun hell-bent on destroying humanity. A world without the Man of Steel. Twelve impossible labors and mere moments to save the Earth. The multiple-award winning ALL-STAR SUPERMAN is an eternal story true to the greatest character from the golden age of comics. Witness the timeless icon—the Man of Steel—in action in this deluxe collection of excitement and acclaim. Featuring all the classic characters Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, and Bizarro, this deluxe edition collects All-Star Superman #1-12 and Absolute All-Star Superman.

The Flash by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 3 by Geoff Johns, Scott Kolins, 25 January 2022, 880 pages

The epic story of Barry Allen's return from the dead to reclaim his title as The Fastest Man Alive and the amazing adventures that followed are included in this massive hardcover collection. Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver, the writer/artist team behind the blockbuster Green Lantern: Rebirth and The Sinestro Corps War, brought Barry Allen back after his death in Crisis On Infinite Earths in an explosive, jaw-dropping epic that reintroduces the modern–age Flash. The Fastest Man came speeding back and his breakneck pace never slowed down with all-new unforgettable adventures. This collection features the epics stories that followed his return that no fan of the Scarlet Speedster should miss out on reading including Flashpoint where Barry Allen wakes up to a world that is not his own. A place where his mother was never killed…and the Flash never existed. The history of Barry's life is not as he remembers it, and the people he cares about most are now strangers, vanished, or worse. This altered universe is on the brink of a cataclysmic war. No human has ever wielded the Green Lantern's light, and no one has ever heard of Superman. Batman has as much blood on his hands as his enemies do, and America's last hope is Cyborg. Powerless and alone, Barry Allen desperately tries to hold on to his memories of the reality that once was. If there is any hope of setting things right, he must convince this world's strange, dangerous heroes to help him fix what was broken. Includes: Final Crisis: Rogue's Revenge #1-3; The Flash: Rebirth #1-6; Flash #1-12; Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3; The Flash: Rebirth #1; Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Vol. 2 #1; The Flash Secret Files and Origins 2010 #1; Flashpoint #1-5.

Legion of Super-Heroes: Before the Darkness Vol. 2 by Gerry Conway, Steve Ditko, Paul Levitz, Carmine Infantino, 25 January 2022, 352 pages

Experience the Legionnaires' far-flung adventures leading up to the great darkness saga! The second volume of the Legionnaire's incredible run is here! Discover the answers to these intriguing mysteries in Legion of Super-Heroes: Before the Darkness, an astonishing collection of action-packed episodes from acclaimed talents Gerry Conway, Paul Kupperberg, E. Nelson Bridwell, J.M. DeMatteis, Jim Janes, Steve Ditko, Jim Sherman, Frank Chiaramonte, Dave Hunt, and more! This second and final volume collects The Legion of Super-Heroes #272-283, The Best of DC: Blue Ribbon Digest #24.

Top 10 Compendium by Alan Moore, Zander Cannon, Gene Ha, 25 January 2022, 824 pages

In a city where the entire population has superpowers, follow the lives of those who attempt to solve and prevent crime! Follow along on the adventures of Precinct 10, affectionately known as Top 10! You won't want to miss as Smax, Toybox, Dust Devil and more work on solving crimes and protecting their home! This collection also contains the Smax acclaimed miniseries! Top 10 Compendium collects Top Ten #1-12; Americas Best Comics Special #1; Smax #1-5; Top Ten: 49'ers #1; Top Ten: Beyond the Farthest Precinct #1-5; Top Ten: Season 2 #1-4; Top Ten: Season 2 #1!

Crime Syndicate by Andy Schmidt, Kieran McKeown, 18 January 2022, 152 pages

Spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the Multiverse is reborn-and Earth-3 with it! Witness the true origins of the malevolent makers of mayhem known as the Crime Syndicate as a common foe unites them! But how long can alliances last between villains like these? With the Crime Syndicate's forces combined for the first time, seeds are sown to change the world forever. But before that can happen, Ultraman, Superia, Johnny Quick, Atomica, and Emerald Knight must survive a final battle with the biggest Starro of them all—and each other! Collects Crime Syndicate #1-6.

Green Lantern: The Power of Ion by Judd Winick, Darryl Banks, Dale Eaglesham, 18 January 2022,

400 pages

Kyle's life as Green Lantern will be turned upside down when he discovers new strengths…and powers?! As Kyle seems to be tested at every turn, he'll face some of his biggest adventures yet! With Jade and Terry by his side—as well as some familiar faces, like the Man of Steel—is there anything that can stand in his way? Discover the powers of Green Lantern in this collection of Green Lantern #137-150 and Green Lantern: Our Worlds at War #1!

Tales of the DC Universe: Mark Waid Vol. 1, 18 January 2022, 400 pages

This collection of incredible Mark Waid stories collected for the first time in this hardcover edition, Tales of the DC Universe treatment! Superman, Batman, Green Lantern and more! These are only a few of the famous characters Mark Waid has written for over the decades for DC Comics. Gathered in one collected edition, some of Mark Waid's most iconic scenes have made a lasting impression on the DC Universe! This volume collects Superman #114, Adventures of Superman #536, Action Comics #572-576, Action Comics #641-723, Detective Comics Annual #2, Adventures of Superboy #7, Superman: The Man of Steel #58, Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Annual #4, Green Lantern Corps Quarterly #2, Metamorpho #1-4, and DC Universe Holiday Bash #1.

Crisis on Multiple Earths Book 2: Crisis Crossed by Len Wein, Dick Dillin, Gerry Conway, Carmine Infantino, 11 January 2022, 424 pages

The perfect companion piece to Crisis on Infinite Earths features classic team-ups between the heroes of Earth-One and Earth-Two, the Justice League, and the Justice Society of America. This book features the classic crossovers between the Justice League and their predecessors the Justice Society of America that launched the DC Multiverse as we know it! This collection brings features adventures of the heroes of two Earths as they search through time for the Seven Soldiers of Victory, discover of Earth-X and the Freedom Fighters, meet the heroes of Earth-S, led by the Earth's Mightiest Mortal, Captain Marvel, as well as the Legion of Super-Heroes! Includes Justice League of America #91-92, #100-102, #107-108, #113-124, #135-137, #147-148, and #159-160

Batman Vs. Ra's Al Ghul 11 January 2022 160 pages

From comics industry titan and Ra's al Ghul's original artist, Neal Adams, comes an all-new story featuring one of the Dark Knight's greatest enemies! Gotham City is under seige by terrorists, and Batman is determined to find the source. But when Boston Brand tries to intervene, he discovers an even more disturbing and deadly truth: the terrorists are led by an inhuman monster. Ra's al Ghul has volunteered his own private security force to aid the GCPD, and now they are the only thing standing between nuclear terror and the townspeople. But al Ghul's true goal is hidden from everyone's eyes. He will destroy the city and kill Batman—this time for good. Watching in horror is…Bruce Wayne Collects Batman vs. Ra's Al Ghul issues #1-6.

Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 6 04 January 2022 248 pages

A new collection featuring the legendary 1990s Batman epics "The Return of Scarface" and more! This new collection of 1990s Batman tales includes the legendary story "The Return of Scarface," one of DC's most vindictive villains made famous from the Batman: The Animated Series. This volume also includes the first appearance of the Gotham Gargoyle, and a run of stories in which the Dark Knight must stop crime boss Zucco. An all-star cast of talent, led by Jim Aparo (The Brave and the Bold), Alan Grant, and Doug Moench, presents Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 6, collecting Batman #475-483 and Detective Comics #642.

And a book that was solicited for this time last year, has been rescheduled for 2022.

Gen 13: Starting Over The Deluxe Edition Hardcover – January 11, 2022 by Brandon Choi, Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell

From the Wildstorm Universe, the creative minds of Jim Lee, Brandon Choi, and J. Scott Campbell deliver this hardcover deluxe version of Gen 13: Starting Over. Under the leadership of their mentor Lynch, the super-powered teenagers of Gen 13 live a life of fighting evil, saving the world, and partying hard. Featuring strong characterization and wacky humor, this trade paperback presents the offbeat adventures of Fairchild, Burnout, Freefall, Grunge, and Rainmaker as they deal with typical teenage problems while combating violent villains and would-be world conquerors. Rebellious and headstrong, this atypical collection of heroes trots the globe in search of adventures and excitement. Collects Gen13: Lost In Paradise #1, Gen13 #1-5, Gen13 European Vacation #1, Gen13 Backlist #1, Gen13 #0-5, Wildstorm Universe Sourcebook #1, and Gen13: Encore No. 1.

Legends of the DC Universe: Carmine Infantino Vol. 1 (8th February 2022)

Legends of the DC Universe: Carmine Infantino Vol. 1 is the can't miss collection of Infantino's most incredible works! Collecting some of Infantino's most incredible work from the Silver Age of comics, including stories from Secret Origins, Detec tive Comics, The Flash, All-Star Comics, and more! Legends of the DC Universe: Carmine Infantino Vol. 1 makes the perfect addition to any bookshelf!

Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 7 (March 2022)

The Golden Age of Superman tales are collected for the first time in their entirety in this oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 7. As the 1950s began, the Man of Tomorrow was faced with new dangers big and small! In these stories that are reprinted here for the first time, Lex Luthor invents a device that banishes Superman to the fourth dimension, while Mr. Mxyztplk makes the entire city of Metropolis forget that their hero ever existed. Plus, Superman becomes a super-cowboy and meets a mighty caveman who was frozen in an iceberg. This new hardcover collects the Metropolis Wonder's tales from Action Comics #125-143, Superman #55-65, and World's Finest Comics #37-47.

Green Arrow: Connor Hawke Where Angels Fear to Tread (19th April 2022)

In these 1990s tales, Oliver Queen takes a break from the role of Green Arrow–and his crime-fighting mission is taken up by his son, Connor Hawke. Spinning out of the events of the 1990s miniseries known as Zero Hour, Oliver Queen goes on a retreat from his role as Green Arrow — and meets his previously unknown son, Connor Hawke, who becomes the new Green Arrow. But while Oliver learns that a secret government agency has him in its sights, Connor learns that being a superhero is harder than it looks. Collects Green Arrow #0 and #91-101.

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5 (19th April 2022)

The Golden Age of Wonder Woman tales is collected in this beautiful, oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5! Follow the adventures of Wonder Woman in this stunning collection of her classic adventures! Join Wonder Woman as she takes on perilous adventures in the name of justice! Collects Action Comics #142, Wonder Woman #35-47, and Sensation Comics #90-104.

DC's Greatest Science Fiction Stories Ever Told (26th April 2022)

DC's greatest science fiction tales from across the decades are collected in one title for the first time, including tales written by Grant Morrison, Warren Ellis, Scott Snyder, Jeff Lemire, and others. Some of these tales feature appearances by heroes including Superman and Adam Strange; several come from acclaimed series like WE3, Transmetropolitan, The Wake, and Trillium; and many are short stories of adventure set in the far reaches of the galaxy. Collects Action Comics #186, Transmetropolitan #1, WE3 #1, Strange Adventures #7, #9, #18, #31, #119, and #126; Camelot 3000 #1, Mystery in Space #1, #6, #19, #30, #35, #63, #69, #101, #103, #113-115, and #117; Time Warp #5, Real Fact Comics #1, #3, #6, #11, and #15; My Greatest Adventure #7, #12, and #15, The Wake #6, Trillium #1, and Strange Sports Stories #1.