Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?

The new Teen Titans Academy series has a bunch of new characters appearing in the series. From all manner of backgrounds, across the DC Universe. Yes, it's basically Marvel's Strange Academy, but with less of a magical focus.

That's Dane arriving late, we'll get to him later.

The listing for the first collection of Teen Titans Academy may reveal some more about them that hasn't popped up in solicitations or the comics yet. It reads "Meet the student body – a new Australian Speedster who runs on prosthetics, a trio of Batman obsessed Goth kids from Gotham, a teen expatriate from Gorilla City and a kid who's possibly the anti-Christ."

We've met Megabat, Chupacabra, Bratgirl, and Gorilla Greg – we haven't met the Australian speedster with prosthetics yet, but that will be Bolt from Future State: Suicide Squad who took the role of a Flash. But who is the Anti-Christ? A future solicit states asks what "dark secret is Raven's new pupil Dane hiding"?

Here's a peek at what's coming;

Teen Titans Academy Vol. 1: X Marks His Spot by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval, 04 January 2022, 208 pages. The original New Teen Titans have reteamed and formed the Titans Academy to teach the next generation of superpowered teens …if the students can survive the training. Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Donna Troy are the teachers at the school and will pass along their knowledge to the young recruits looking to learn how to use their powers to reach their full potential. Meet the student body – a new Australian Speedster who runs on prosthetics, a trio of Batman obsessed Goth kids from Gotham, a teen expatriate from Gorilla City and a kid who's possibly the anti-Christ. Plus, Billy Batson has enrolled to master his powers as Shazam! But the big mystery is the which member of this first class is the mysterious Red X. Fans of any era of the Teen Titans will love this new graphic novel collection that continues the legacy. TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #1

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Jamal Campbell

Welcome to Teen Titans Academy! Packed with both new, super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X. Original New Teen Titans including Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy take on the role of teachers and mentors for superpowered teens. Their goal: to shape the next generation of heroes. In-Store: 3/23/2021 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Philip Tab

The questions mount around the new school formed by the original New Teen Titans: What's going on with Billy Batson's access to the powers of Shazam, what dark secret is Raven's new pupil Dane hiding, and who's masquerading as the new Red X? In-Store: 4/27/2021 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #3

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Hunted by the deadly Task Force X, the new students of Titans Academy will have to grow up fast or risk losing one of their own even faster. Why has the Squad put a target on new speedster Bolt's back? And why, in its charge on Titans Island, is Amanda Waller's team of villains being led by the mysterious Red X?! In-Store: 5/25/2021 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY 2021 YEARBOOK #1 CVR A VARIOUS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Various

As the first quarter of classes draws to an end at Teen Titans Academy, get a closer look at the how students such as the mysterious Stitch enrolled, catch up with the status of Beast Boy and Raven's relationship, and maybe, just maybe, get some clues on the origin of the new Red X! In-Store: 6/29/2021